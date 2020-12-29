Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban have decided to separate.

The sporting world's power couple took to social media Tuesday to announce the news, which came almost a year to the day after Vonn said she had asked Subban to marry her.

"Over the past 3 years PK and I have had some incredible times together," Vonn, the former skiing star, wrote on Instagram. "He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal. However, after much consideration we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely."

Subban shared a similar post, writing in part: "Lindsey is one of the most kind and caring people I know. I will always treasure our time as a couple together and the many laughs we shared."

Vonn, 36, retired last year from a skiing career that included three Olympic medals, four overall World Cup titles and 82 World Cup race victories, a record for a woman.

Subban, 31, won the 2013 Norris Trophy with Montreal as the NHL's top defenseman. He spent last season with the Devils.

The couple met at the 2017 ESPYS and began dating in 2018, after Vonn returned from the Pyeongchang Olympics.