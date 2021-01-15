South Carolina men's basketball coach Frank Martin is frustrated after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time since May.

Martin will miss the Gamecocks' game at LSU on Saturday, but expects to be out of isolation and back with the team Monday.

Assistant coach Chuck Martin, and Doug Edwards, who handles student-athlete development for the team, will also not make the trip to Baton Rouge on Saturday due to COVID protocols.

Martin first got the virus in the spring and recovered with only mild symptoms. He said this latest bout hit him harder, although he was not hospitalized.

The Gamecocks have played just twice since Dec. 5.