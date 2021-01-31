EVANSTON, Ill. -- A Northwestern cheerleader is suing the university, saying she was groped by drunken fans and alumni at school-sanctioned events and administrators tried to cover up her complaints, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Hayden Richardson details repeated instances where she says she was harassed in a federal lawsuit filed in the Northern District of Illinois. She alleges the team's cheer coach at the time -- Pam Bonnevier -- required female cheerleaders to "mingle" with powerful donors to help the school bring in more money, according to the Tribune.

Richardson says older men touched her breasts and buttocks over her uniform during encounters in 2018 and 2019. She also says they picked her up against her consent and made "sexually charged" comments about her appearance. And she recalled times when they offered her alcohol even though she was underage and asked to meet up later.

Numerous officials brushed aside the complaints, the lawsuit alleges.

Northwestern, in a statement responding to the allegations, said it is "committed to fostering an environment in which all members of our community are safe, secure and free from discrimination or harassment of any form." A spokesman told the Tribune that "reports of discrimination or harassment are confidential in order to protect the individuals involved" so the school "cannot confirm the details that have been made public regarding any allegation or investigation."

The lawsuit lists Northwestern and Bonnevier as defendants along with three other administrators, according to the Tribune. The newspaper's attempts to reach Bonnevier by phone, email and social media were not successful.

The lawsuit says Bonnevier stopped working for Northwestern in October, and a university spokesman confirmed to the Tribune she is no longer working for Northwestern.