The Memphis Tigers will miss another men's basketball game because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing, with their Sunday game at No. 8 Houston now postponed.

The American Athletic Conference announced the latest postponement Thursday.

Memphis paused activities Wednesday, and the Tigers' game with Cincinnati on Thursday night was also postponed. Now their first scheduled game with Houston has been added to the postponement list.

Houston leads the AAC standings, and Memphis is third.

The league also postponed Houston's game on Feb. 17 against East Carolina because East Carolina has paused basketball activities.