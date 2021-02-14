Sports teams are feeling the love on Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is here, and with it a profusion of flowers, chocolates, and sweet nothings whispered into ears across the land. Whether you're celebrating with your sweetheart, sending hopeful messages to a love interest, or lamenting the lack thereof, this specific holiday is often memorable. Here's hoping you remembered it. You didn't forget, did you?
If you're looking for a last-minute Valentine's Day card, and your beloved happens to be a sports fan, well, at least a few teams on Twitter have you covered.
Happy Valentine's Day, Krewe ♥️ pic.twitter.com/2EmMDKlQgw— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 14, 2021
🖤🤍❤️ pic.twitter.com/ijD8a7v4Gw— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 14, 2021
roses are red— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 14, 2021
violets are blue
here's a Valentine's message from the Dubs
just for you 💙 pic.twitter.com/V1kDw0QWW1
Happy Valentine's Day, #BroncosCountry! 💙🧡 pic.twitter.com/vQY6vUudgZ— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) February 14, 2021
For that special Valentine this weekend 💙 pic.twitter.com/Qkfpwu9kUh— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) February 12, 2021
𝐻𝒶𝓃𝒹𝓂𝒶𝒹𝑒 𝓌𝒾𝓉𝒽 💘— Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) February 14, 2021
Send a V-Day card to your loved ones in Sparks style! ✨#GoSparks | #HappyValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/3JGPcIMe2k
Happy Valentine's Day. ❤️💙— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) February 14, 2021
Tag your special someone below! #BillsMafia https://t.co/eSc2JJpehP pic.twitter.com/V78BYDN2xg
To: All the Knick faithful— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) February 14, 2021
From: The Knick social "interns" pic.twitter.com/hRlZCvEehh
Valentine's Day cards for that special @Capitals or @penguins fan in your life. ❤️— NHL (@NHL) February 14, 2021
📺: Today at 3p ET on @NHLonNBCSports pic.twitter.com/ylwkYfT1b6
Need a last minute Valentine? We've got you.— New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 13, 2021
Download & print: https://t.co/HfgbyIZxZA
Don't be afraid to shoot your shot 😏😉 pic.twitter.com/rZkLNghYMJ— Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) February 14, 2021
February 14, 2021
Happy #ValentinesDay! 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/DAh003xVxn— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 14, 2021
Call me! 💕— Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) February 14, 2021
Happy #ValentinesDay! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/QBLtK44HN6
Happy Valentine's Day ❤️ pic.twitter.com/z62qAge541— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 14, 2021