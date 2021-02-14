Sports teams are feeling the love on Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is here, and with it a profusion of flowers, chocolates, and sweet nothings whispered into ears across the land. Whether you're celebrating with your sweetheart, sending hopeful messages to a love interest, or lamenting the lack thereof, this specific holiday is often memorable. Here's hoping you remembered it. You didn't forget, did you?

If you're looking for a last-minute Valentine's Day card, and your beloved happens to be a sports fan, well, at least a few teams on Twitter have you covered.

Happy Valentine's Day, Krewe ♥️ pic.twitter.com/2EmMDKlQgw — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 14, 2021

roses are red

violets are blue

here's a Valentine's message from the Dubs

just for you 💙 pic.twitter.com/V1kDw0QWW1 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 14, 2021

For that special Valentine this weekend 💙 pic.twitter.com/Qkfpwu9kUh — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) February 12, 2021

𝐻𝒶𝓃𝒹𝓂𝒶𝒹𝑒 𝓌𝒾𝓉𝒽 💘



Send a V-Day card to your loved ones in Sparks style! ✨#GoSparks | #HappyValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/3JGPcIMe2k — Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) February 14, 2021

To: All the Knick faithful



From: The Knick social "interns" pic.twitter.com/hRlZCvEehh — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) February 14, 2021

Valentine's Day cards for that special @Capitals or @penguins fan in your life. ❤️



📺: Today at 3p ET on @NHLonNBCSports pic.twitter.com/ylwkYfT1b6 — NHL (@NHL) February 14, 2021

Need a last minute Valentine? We've got you.



Download & print: https://t.co/HfgbyIZxZA — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 13, 2021

Don't be afraid to shoot your shot 😏😉 pic.twitter.com/rZkLNghYMJ — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) February 14, 2021