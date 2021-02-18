The McDonald's All American Games will not take place for the second year in a row amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

McDonald's announced over 700 girls and boys nominees for the 2021 games on Thursday. It will announce its completed 48-player roster -- 24 girls and 24 boys -- later this month and will honor the class through a virtual celebration.

"While we're disappointed we can't hold in-person games this year, that does not take away from the accomplishments of this class and they will forever be a part of the legendary group of past and present McDonald's All Americans," selection committee chairman Joe Wootten said.

Athletes from 44 states and Washington, D.C., were on the list of nominees. Eighty-seven nominees came from Texas, the most of any state.