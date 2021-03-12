The GEICO Nationals, an event that unofficially crowns the high school boys' and girls' basketball national champions, will return after a one-year COVID-induced hiatus in an expanded format, a source told ESPN.

The four-day event will take place at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida, from March 31 to April 3, with all 12 single-elimination games broadcast on ESPN networks.

The boys' side of the bracket will feature 10 teams, with games on ESPN3, ESPNU, ESPN2 and the championship on ESPN.

A new format this year will feature four teams competing in a first-round setting leading into the eight-team quarterfinals starting on April 1.

Many of the top programs and players in high school basketball -- such as Montverde, IMG, Oak Hill, Sunrise Christian, Prolific Prep and AZ Compass -- are expected to be in attendance.

Nine players currently classified as top-10 recruits according to ESPN's recruiting analysts are slated to appear, including six players named to the McDonald's All American Game in February.

AZ Compass, coming off a Grind Session championship in Phoenix last week, is expected to make its debut at the GEICO Nationals, alongside Grind Session semifinalist Prolific Prep, transforming this event into more of a true national championship spanning both coasts.

The rest of the field will be finalized this weekend as state championships are decided, with a full event schedule announced next week.

Jonathan Givony is an NBA draft expert and the founder and co-owner of DraftExpress.com, a private scouting and analytics service utilized by NBA, NCAA and international teams.