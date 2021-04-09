DMX tributes pour in from LeBron James and others in the sports world

Earl Simmons, the rapper, songwriter and actor known as DMX, died Friday at the age of 50.

DMX, who rose to fame in the early 1990s, died after having a heart attack earlier last week.

"We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days," his family said in a statement. "Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end."

DMX's songs were often used by teams, athletes, stadiums and arenas, and were known for their deep-cutting, aggressive lyrics and catchy bass-filled beats. His signature raspy voice was instantly recognizable on his hit songs "Ruff Ryders' Anthem" and "Party Up (Up in Here)."

Athletes took to social media to express their condolences about DMX's death, including LeBron James and former NFL star Torrey Smith.

❌4L!! Rest In Paradise LEGEND!! 🐕🐕 pic.twitter.com/Y0m0DVl5Up — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX! My love for dogs was influenced by him. His lyrics also made me feel like I could get through anything! I'm glad that he was able to receive his roses recently. His mental health struggle was documented for all of us to see and learn from. Prayers up for his family 🙏🏿 — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) April 9, 2021

All Dawgs go to Heaven!! 🕊RIP DMX 🐐 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) April 9, 2021

Damn man RIP DMX 😔 — Trending Topic 🤫 (@BigTicket73) April 9, 2021

A Hip hop icon like no other



RIP 🖤 https://t.co/RChXorTzq7 — Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) April 9, 2021

dmx all day today. rip, legend — feeno (@ArianFoster) April 9, 2021

DMX gave hope to the hopeless.. RIP legend 🙏🏾 — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX 🙏🏾 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX! My love for dogs was influenced by him. His lyrics also made me feel like I could get through anything! I'm glad that he was able to receive his roses recently. His mental health struggle was documented for all of us to see and learn from. Prayers up for his family 🙏🏿 — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) April 9, 2021

Wow. RIP DMX 💔 — Danielle Robinson (@justDROB) April 9, 2021

RT for the GOAT pic.twitter.com/uxP2yJ0neV — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) April 9, 2021