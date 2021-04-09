        <
          DMX tributes pour in from LeBron James and others in the sports world

          DMX Jerod Harris/WireImage
          2:31 PM ET
          • Kelly CohenESPN

          Earl Simmons, the rapper, songwriter and actor known as DMX, died Friday at the age of 50.

          DMX, who rose to fame in the early 1990s, died after having a heart attack earlier last week.

          "We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days," his family said in a statement. "Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end."

          DMX's songs were often used by teams, athletes, stadiums and arenas, and were known for their deep-cutting, aggressive lyrics and catchy bass-filled beats. His signature raspy voice was instantly recognizable on his hit songs "Ruff Ryders' Anthem" and "Party Up (Up in Here)."

          Athletes took to social media to express their condolences about DMX's death, including LeBron James and former NFL star Torrey Smith.