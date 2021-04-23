World No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia crushed countryman Miomir Kecmanovic 6-1, 6-3 to reach the semifinals in Belgrade.

A two-time winner of the event, Djokovic eliminated the No. 8 seed in 75 minutes. He won 75 percent of the points on his first serve (24 of 32), compared to 37 percent (11 of 30) for Kecmanovic. Djokovic's foe Saturday will be No. 3 seed Aslan Karatsev of Russia, who won 6-3, 6-4 against Italy's Gianluca Mager.

Unseeded Taro Daniel of Japan meets No. 2 Matteo Berrettini of Italy in the other semifinal. Daniel rallied for a 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 win against Argentina's Federico Delbonis, while Berrettini struck nine aces in a 6-4, 6-4 win against fifth-seeded Serbian Filip Krajinovic.