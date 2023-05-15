Mental Health Awareness Week 2023: Highlighting experiences, voices in sport

Brentford's David Raya explains why being a goalkeeper is the hardest position in football. (0:56)

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Week 2023, this May, ESPN highlights the stories of athletes, coaches and other sports figures who have experienced personal battles with mental health, and who want to use their platforms to openly discuss what happened next, and what helped them.

These stories reflect a broad range of subjects and experiences, including life amid the coronavirus pandemic, living with anxiety, depression, coping with pressure in their respective sports, dealing with addiction, and many more.

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Brentford's David Raya tells ESPN about the mental pressure for goalkeepers at a time when more focus and expectation is on the position than ever.

Steven Caulker, who captains the Sierra Leone national team, hopes his struggles with addiction will make him a better, more empathetic, manager one day. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

On the surface, Wigan defender Steven Caulker has had what most would consider a successful football career, including playing for Great Britain at the Olympics, but gambling and alcohol addictions have dogged his every move.

David Rogers/Getty Images

Chelsea spent £323 million on eight new players in the January transfer window, but the arrival of a barefoot New Zealander could be the Premier League club's most important act of recruitment.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Olympic gold medallist swimmer Kyle Chalmers said he hopes that by speaking out about his struggles over mental health he can inspire the next generation to follow suit.

Jakub Jankto announced he is gay in February, saying he wants to live his life "without fears." James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Czech Republic international Jakub Jankto announced he will not play for Sparta Prague anymore this season due to concerns over his health.

Adam Peaty became the first British swimmer to retain an Olympic title with his 100m gold medal in Tokyo in 2021. Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Three-time Olympic breaststroke champion Adam Peaty missed the British swimming championships in April to focus on his mental health ahead of the 2024 Paris event.

At Russia 2018, England made it all the way to the semifinals for the first time in almost 30 years by beating Colombia on penalties. Matteo Ciambelli/NurPhoto via Getty Images

As the stigma around mental health continues to break down, many athletes, coaches and clubs have opened up about using a sport psychologist to support performance. ESPN's Bethan Clargo spoke to three sports psychologists -- Dr. Hannah Stoyel, Rebecca Levett and Dr. Charlotte Chandler -- to find out why they believe the profession is getting so much attention.

GB's David Smith, pictured with teammates Pamela Relph, Naomi Riches, James Roe won gold in London 2012 in mixed coxed four rowing. Matthew Lloyd/Getty Images

David Smith won gold for Team GB at the London 2012 Paralympics, but he does not want to be remembered as an Olympic medallist. He told ESPN's Niamh Lewis that facing cancer, death and paralysis has taught him more about living his life than a gold medal did.

Maddie Hinch won bronze at Tokyo 2020. Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Team GB goalkeeper Maddie Hinch talks to ESPN's Bethan Clargo about coming to terms with fame and the new-found attention that being an Olympic hero brings in an open and honest discussion about her battle with depression.

ALI HAIDER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton spoke about his mental and emotional struggles, saying in a social media post in March that it was "hard some days to stay positive."

Amelia Kerr gets ready to bowl in the nets Kai Schwoerer / © Getty Images

The New Zealand allrounder talks to ESPN's Valkerie Baynes about how her mental-health break made her appreciate the value of sharing your problems with your loved ones