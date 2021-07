Norwegian Casper Ruud won his third clay court title of the season on Sunday, beating Frenchman Hugo Gaston 6-3, 6-2 in the final of the Swiss Open in Gstaad.

The world number 14, who has also notched up tournament wins this season in Geneva in May and Bastad last week, proved too strong for the 20-year-old Frenchman.

Gaston had made light of his lowly world ranking of 155 to reach his first ATP final with a three-set win over seventh seed Laslo Djere in the semi-finals.