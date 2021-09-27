Sharks forward Evander Kane tells Linda Cohn he expects the NHL to exonerate him amid allegations he bet on games, including ones he played in. (3:18)

The 2021-22 season will see ESPN become the home of the National Hockey League (NHL) as part of a new long-term deal, continuing its commitment to be the premier destination for US sports fans.

As the National Hockey League (NHL) prepares to drop the puck on the 2021-22 season, The Walt Disney Company and ESPN will bring the energy and excitement of the NHL to fans, as part of the groundbreaking long-term agreement announced in March.

Across Australia and New Zealand ESPN's coverage will make the speed, power and skill of the world's best hockey available to millions.

Continuing its commitment to be the premier destination for North American sports, ESPN's platforms will be the home of the NHL in Australia and New Zealand.

For the 2021-22 season hockey fans will be able to stream every regular season and postseason NHL game -- more than 1400 games on the ESPN App* -- including the entire Stanley Cup Final, the entire Stanley Cup Playoffs, NHL All-Star Weekend, NHL Winter Classic, NHL Stadium Series matches and more.

ESPN and ESPN2 will televise a minimum of two regular season NHL games per week, plus the Stanley Cup Playoffs and the Stanley Cup Finals.

Additionally, NHL studio programming will be available on ESPN channels and the ESPN App, and fans will find extensive highlights across ESPN programming and platforms throughout the season.

Streaming functionality on the ESPN App and ESPN.com.au is available to ESPN channel subscribers via Foxtel, Fetch TV and SKY NZ who enter their TV provider credentials. ESPN and ESPN2 are available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and SKY NZ.

The agreement also includes extensive highlight rights that will add to coverage across ESPN's extensive year-round news and highlights programming, as well as the ESPN app and social media channels.

The 2021/22 National Hockey League Season begins Oct. 13 (AEST) on ESPN.

Tampa Bay Lightning will again be the favourites to continue their dynasty in the NHL. The Lightning lifted the Stanley Cup high last season, for the second successive season, and will be the team to chase once more.

Further broadcast schedule information will be released once determined.

How to Access the ESPN App and ESPN.com.au streaming content

The streaming functionality through the ESPN App and ESPN.com.au is available to ESPN channel subscribers via Foxtel, Fetch TV and SKY NZ, who enter their platform credentials.

Kayo subscribers cannot stream via the ESPN App or ESPN.com.au.

The ESPN App is available for download from the Apple and Android App store.