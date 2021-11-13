'Dos a Cero' -- USMNT's shutout win against Mexico had social media buzzing

Tim Weah finds Christian Pulisic with a picture-perfect cross for the USMNT's opener vs. Mexico. (1:22)

The 2022 World Cup qualifying match between the United States and Mexico was not short on storylines heading in Friday's duel.

The United States entered the match on an 18-game unbeaten streak (16-0-2 W-L-D) on home soil, with its last such loss coming against Mexico on Sept. 6, 2019. That streak was extended after the 87-year-old rivalry between these teams completed another chapter in its story Friday night.

Things were chippy and tight for most of the matchup, but Christian Pulisic provided a much needed spark off the bench and scored the game's first goal in the 74th minute.

Eleven minutes later, Weston McKennie followed through with another score.

At the end of the game, the U.S. secured the win 2-0, continuing its dominance against Mexico in World Cup qualifiers -- in the state of Ohio specifically. Although this matchup occurred in Cincinnati, the state's capital of Columbus has become the spiritual home for the USMNT.

The win also places the USMNT at the top spot of CONCACAF qualifying standings.

Social media offered their commentary on dos a cero, the team's tradition of beating Mexico with this distinct score line:

ESPN Stats & Information contributed to this story.