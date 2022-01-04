Global sports retailer, merchandiser and now sports card and memorabilia giant Fanatics is acquiring Topps trading cards in a deal slated to be finalized Tuesday, sources familiar with the negotiations said Monday.

The deal includes Topps' collectables arm, both physical and digital, sources said.

Fanatics declined to comment on the news and financial terms of the agreement.

The move was suspected for some time, specifically since August, when Fanatics cemented a deal with Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association for the exclusive licenses to produce baseball cards, ending Topps' ability to produce them after roughly 60 years of being one of the sport's and hobby's most recognized brands.

The deal set to be finalized Tuesday means Fanatics Trading Cards' MLB and MLBPA rights to design, manufacture and distribute trading cards -- originally slated to start in 2026 -- will begin immediately.

Topps also has the rights to bourgeoning hobby darlings such as Formula 1, UEFA, Major League Soccer and Bundesliga, which significantly increases the scope of Fanatics Trading Cards, launched last year.

Fanatics also has long-term rights deals with the NBA, National Basketball Players Association and NFL Players Association.