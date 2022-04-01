Spurs players reflect on the competitiveness and intelligence of Manu Ginobili and recall some of their favorite moments from his career. (3:05)

WNBA icon Swin Cash, NBA stars Manu Ginobili and Tim Hardaway, former longtime NBA head coach George Karl and West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins are among those reportedly set to be inducted in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2022.

A formal announcement of the 16-member 2022 class is expected Saturday, but The Athletic first reported news on the five inductees Thursday.

Cash, currently an executive with the New Orleans Pelicans, was a three-time WNBA champion, a four-time WNBA All-Star and a two-time Olympic gold medalist with Team USA.

Ginobili was a four-time NBA champion, a two-time All-Star and a former NBA Sixth Man of the Year during his 16-season career with the San Antonio Spurs.

Hardaway played on five NBA teams, and was a five-time NBA All-Star and a five-time All-NBA selection, including an All-NBA First Team appearance in 1997.

Karl coached five teams across 27 seasons, reached 22 postseasons and is sixth all time in NBA career wins. He was the NBA Coach of the Year for the 2012-13 season.

Huggins has coached several schools across more than four decades, is a two-time NCAA coach of the year and has accumulated more than 900 career wins.

The 2022 class is slated to be enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Sept. 10.