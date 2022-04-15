Longtime ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale's cancer is in remission, he said on Thursday.

The 82-year-old marked the end of his sixth chemotherapy treatment by ringing a bell at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Florida.

It was RING THE BELL TIME ! Yes it was a tough 7 months but it was super hearing Dr Brown @SMHCS say that I have zero cancer currently .I was inspired daily by the famous words of my late buddy Jimmy V "Don't Give up DON'T EVER GIVE UP!" @amyuf @jksports @ESPNPR pic.twitter.com/uRQEzjOug2 — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 14, 2022

Vitale said in the fall he had been diagnosed with lymphoma, months after multiple surgeries to remove melanoma. He has chronicled his treatments and recovery on social media, posting photos of doctor visits and hospital stays while issuing motivational tips recorded before he was put on voice rest.

Last month, he made an appearance at the SEC tournament, getting recognized for his contributions to the sport, the league and his fight against cancer.

Vitale has been with ESPN since 1979, the year the network launched. He called ESPN's first college basketball broadcast.

For nearly as long as Vitale has been a part of college basketball, he has been fighting against cancer. He helped Jim Valvano to the ESPYs stage where Valvano delivered his iconic "Don't give up" speech.

A prominent fundraiser for children's cancer research, Vitale is planning his 17th annual Dick Vitale Gala in early May in Sarasota. The event has raised more than $50 million for the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.