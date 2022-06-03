Jake Daniels speaks about his decision to come out as the UK's only openly gay active male professional footballer. (0:38)

Ah, Pride Month. The time of year when companies and sports teams cater to their LGBTQIA+ fanbase, covering their arenas and stadia in rainbow, and handing out Pride captain's armbands and jersey numbers to their players.

Most teams, especially in US major professional leagues, host a Pride Night in June, and while it's not always well received by some sections, queer fans and their families appreciate the overt inclusion.

Some teams do it better than others, of course, but if you'd like to know where to attend your next Pride Night regardless, read on.

Jump to: MLB | NFL | WNBA | NBA | NWSL | MLS | NHL

Providence Park in Portland doesn't need it to be Pride Month to have rainbow flags fill the stands. Diego Diaz/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

MLB

The Texas Rangers are the only MLB team to not host a Pride Night, and they never have. The Houston Astros hosted their first one last year after a 10-year gap of not doing so, and will do so again this year. The Chicago Cubs will be hosting not one but two gay-friendly nights, while the Toronto Blue Jays will host an entire weekend.

Arizona Diamondbacks: June 25 vs. Detroit Tigers

Atlanta Braves: June 22 vs. San Francisco Giants

Baltimore Orioles: June 22 vs. Washington Nationals

Boston Red Sox: June 15 vs. Oakland Athletics

Chicago Cubs: June 29 vs. Cincinnati Reds | Out at Wrigley: Sept. 18 vs. Colorado Rockies

Chicago White Sox: June 23 vs. Baltimore Orioles

Cincinnati Reds: June 3 vs. Washington Nationals

Cleveland Guardians: June 25 vs. Boston Red Sox

Colorado Rockies: June 3 vs. Atlanta Braves

Detroit Tigers: June 1 vs. Minnesota Twins

Houston Astros: June 21 vs. New York Mets

Kansas City Royals: June 9 vs. Baltimore Orioles

Los Angeles Angels: June 28 vs. Chicago White Sox

Los Angeles Dodgers: June 3 vs. New York Mets

Miami Marlins: June 2 vs. San Francisco Giants

Milwaukee Brewers: June 8 vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Minnesota Twins: July 15 vs. Chicago White Sox

New York Mets: June 17 vs. Miami Marlins

Oakland A's: June 17 vs. Kansas City Royals

Philadelphia Phillies: June 28 vs. Atlanta Braves

Pittsburgh Pirates: June 17 vs. San Francisco Giants

San Diego Padres: Was on May 6 vs. Miami Marlins

San Francisco Giants: June 11 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Seattle Mariners: June 30 vs. Oakland A's

St. Louis Cardinals: June 10 vs. Cincinnati Reds

Tampa Bay Rays: June 4 vs. Chicago White Sox

Toronto Blue Jays: June 3-5 vs. Minnesota Twins

Washington Nationals: June 14th vs. Braves

The Toronto Blue Jays pay attention to the tiny details for their Pride Nights. Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

NFL

Football and Pride Nights have not traditionally gone together. Washington [then Football Team, now Commanders] were the first to host one during a game, and that was only last year.

Most teams, combined with the league itself, do off-field initiatives in the LGBTQ+ space, but actual game nights are rare, especially as Pride Month falls outside the NFL season so they have little commercial or social incentive to host them.

At the time of writing, no NFL teams had announced their themed nights yet, only the regular season schedule.

WNBA

Not surprisingly, given the gay-friendly nature of women's basketball, all 12 WNBA teams will be hosting Pride events in June, though raibow flag are present in their arenas season-round.

Atlanta Dream - June 24 and 26 - New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun

Chicago Sky - June 10 v Connecticut Sun

Connecticut Sun - June 10 vs Chicago Sky

Indiana Fever - June 9 vs Phoenix Mercury

New York Liberty - June 28 vs Dallas Wings

Washington Mystics - June 22 vs Phoenix Mercury

Dallas Wings - June 25 vs Phoenix Mercury

Las Vegas Aces - June 5 vs Dallas Wings

Los Angeles Sparks - June 25 vs Seattle Storm

Minnesota Lynx - June 12 vs Indiana Fever

Phoenix Mercury - June 10 vs Atlanta Dream

Seattle Storm - June 25 vs Los Angeles Sparks

The Phoenix Mercury celebrate Pride each year, along with all 11 other WNBA teams. Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA

Like the NFL, the NBA doesn't tend to focus their attentions on June, mainly because the regular season is in the books and the focus is on the Finals. But individual teams do host Pride Nights on an ad hoc basis, with the Chicago Bulls serving up a fabulous event this year.

Some teams, like the Los Angeles Lakers, host Pride Nights in October, which is LGBTQ+ History Month, while in April last year the Phoenix Suns hosted the first in-person Pride Night since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But no, there's no set schedule for Pride Nights in the NBA, so keep an eye on your team's social media.

National Women's Soccer League

Like the WNBA, the NWSL is traditionally very inclusive, and while some teams took longer than others to hop aboard the parade float, they all host Pride Nights these days.

Angel City FC - June 7 vs Houston Dash

Chicago Red Stars - June 1 vs Washington Spirit

Houston Dash - June 12 v Portland Thorns

Kansas City Current - June 4 vs San Diego Wave

Gotham FC - June 4 vs Washington Spirit

North Carolina Courage - July 15 vs Angel City FC

OL Reign - July 1 vs North Carolina Courage

Orlando Pride - Was on May 27 vs Washington Spirit

Portland Thorns - June 3 vs Angel City FC

Racing Louisville - June 4 vs North Carolina Courage

San Diego Wave FC - June 8 vs Portland Thorns

Washington Spirit - June 11 vs North Carolina Courage | September 10 vs San Diego Wave

June = Pride captain's armbands. Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Major League Soccer

MLS is another league where most teams participate in Pride Month, including snazzy rainbow-themed jerseys for all 28 teams, as the regular season is in full swing at the time.

Many sides held their Pride events in May, when MLS held the Soccer For All initiative for a week, but a number of sides still have upcoming events to look forward to.

Atlanta United - The only home game in June for United is Juneteenth (June 19), so the LGBTQ+ supporters group worked with the club to schedule a Pride watch party on June 25 instead.

Austin FC - June 25 vs FC Dallas

CF Montreal - August 6 vs Inter Miami

Charlotte FC - June 30 vs Austin FC

Chicago Fire FC - June 29 vs Philadelphia Union

Colorado Rapids - Was May 22 vs Seattle Sounders

Columbus Crew - June 18 vs Charlotte FC

DC United - June 25 vs Nashville SC | August 6 vs New York Red Bull

FC Cincinnati - July 9 vs New York Red Bulls

FC Dallas - June 18 vs Vancouver Whitecaps

Houston Dynamo - June 25 vs Chicago Fire

Inter Miami - Inter participated in Soccer For All in May, but don't seem to have a specific Pride Night scheduled

LA Galaxy - Was on May 29 vs Austin FC

Los Angeles FC - June 26 vs New York Red Bulls

Minnesota United - July 30 vs Portland

Nashville SC - June 11 v San Diego Earthquakes

New England Revolution - June 15 vs Orlando City

New York Red Bulls - TBD

New York City FC - Was on May 22 vs Chicago Fire

Orlando City SC - October 9 vs Columbus Crew

Philadelphia Union - June 26 vs New York City FC

Portland Timbers - June 25 vs Colorado Rapids

Real Salt Lake - TBD

San Jose Earthquakes - Was on May 22 vs Sporting Kansas City

Seattle Sounders - June 25 vs New York City FC

Sporting Kansas City - June 12 vs New England Revolution

Toronto FC - TBD

Vancouver Whitecaps - July 23 vs Chicago Fire

Goalie Collin Delia of the Chicago Blackhawks warms up with rainbow tape on his hockey stick in honour of Pride Night in April. Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images

NHL

Ice hockey doesn't have the best reputation for inclusivity among queer fans or players, but it's improving year on year. Last year saw Luke Prokop become the first player with an active NHL contract to come out, and most teams have a Pride Night during the regular season.

The Montreal Canadiens had their Pride Night in April and auctioned off 32 signed Pride jerseys for charity, while the Edmonton Oilers honoured Prokop, who plays for their junior team now, at their Pride Night in March.

The NHL's official website also has a really handy resources page for fans who want to celebrate Pride, or buy rainbow merch from their teams, as well as support resources and gay-friendly teams in various cities.

This page will be added to and edited as information becomes available.