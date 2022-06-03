Ah, Pride Month. The time of year when companies and sports teams cater to their LGBTQIA+ fanbase, covering their arenas and stadia in rainbow, and handing out Pride captain's armbands and jersey numbers to their players.
Most teams, especially in US major professional leagues, host a Pride Night in June, and while it's not always well received by some sections, queer fans and their families appreciate the overt inclusion.
Some teams do it better than others, of course, but if you'd like to know where to attend your next Pride Night regardless, read on.
Jump to: MLB | NFL | WNBA | NBA | NWSL | MLS | NHL
The Texas Rangers are the only MLB team to not host a Pride Night, and they never have. The Houston Astros hosted their first one last year after a 10-year gap of not doing so, and will do so again this year. The Chicago Cubs will be hosting not one but two gay-friendly nights, while the Toronto Blue Jays will host an entire weekend.
Arizona Diamondbacks: June 25 vs. Detroit Tigers
Atlanta Braves: June 22 vs. San Francisco Giants
Baltimore Orioles: June 22 vs. Washington Nationals
Boston Red Sox: June 15 vs. Oakland Athletics
Chicago Cubs: June 29 vs. Cincinnati Reds | Out at Wrigley: Sept. 18 vs. Colorado Rockies
Chicago White Sox: June 23 vs. Baltimore Orioles
Cincinnati Reds: June 3 vs. Washington Nationals
Cleveland Guardians: June 25 vs. Boston Red Sox
Colorado Rockies: June 3 vs. Atlanta Braves
Detroit Tigers: June 1 vs. Minnesota Twins
Houston Astros: June 21 vs. New York Mets
Kansas City Royals: June 9 vs. Baltimore Orioles
Los Angeles Angels: June 28 vs. Chicago White Sox
Los Angeles Dodgers: June 3 vs. New York Mets
Miami Marlins: June 2 vs. San Francisco Giants
Milwaukee Brewers: June 8 vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Minnesota Twins: July 15 vs. Chicago White Sox
New York Mets: June 17 vs. Miami Marlins
Oakland A's: June 17 vs. Kansas City Royals
Philadelphia Phillies: June 28 vs. Atlanta Braves
Pittsburgh Pirates: June 17 vs. San Francisco Giants
San Diego Padres: Was on May 6 vs. Miami Marlins
San Francisco Giants: June 11 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Seattle Mariners: June 30 vs. Oakland A's
St. Louis Cardinals: June 10 vs. Cincinnati Reds
Tampa Bay Rays: June 4 vs. Chicago White Sox
Toronto Blue Jays: June 3-5 vs. Minnesota Twins
Washington Nationals: June 14th vs. Braves
NFL
Football and Pride Nights have not traditionally gone together. Washington [then Football Team, now Commanders] were the first to host one during a game, and that was only last year.
Most teams, combined with the league itself, do off-field initiatives in the LGBTQ+ space, but actual game nights are rare, especially as Pride Month falls outside the NFL season so they have little commercial or social incentive to host them.
At the time of writing, no NFL teams had announced their themed nights yet, only the regular season schedule.
WNBA
Not surprisingly, given the gay-friendly nature of women's basketball, all 12 WNBA teams will be hosting Pride events in June, though raibow flag are present in their arenas season-round.
Atlanta Dream - June 24 and 26 - New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun
Chicago Sky - June 10 v Connecticut Sun
Connecticut Sun - June 10 vs Chicago Sky
Indiana Fever - June 9 vs Phoenix Mercury
New York Liberty - June 28 vs Dallas Wings
Washington Mystics - June 22 vs Phoenix Mercury
Dallas Wings - June 25 vs Phoenix Mercury
Las Vegas Aces - June 5 vs Dallas Wings
Los Angeles Sparks - June 25 vs Seattle Storm
Minnesota Lynx - June 12 vs Indiana Fever
Phoenix Mercury - June 10 vs Atlanta Dream
Seattle Storm - June 25 vs Los Angeles Sparks
NBA
Like the NFL, the NBA doesn't tend to focus their attentions on June, mainly because the regular season is in the books and the focus is on the Finals. But individual teams do host Pride Nights on an ad hoc basis, with the Chicago Bulls serving up a fabulous event this year.
Some teams, like the Los Angeles Lakers, host Pride Nights in October, which is LGBTQ+ History Month, while in April last year the Phoenix Suns hosted the first in-person Pride Night since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But no, there's no set schedule for Pride Nights in the NBA, so keep an eye on your team's social media.
National Women's Soccer League
Like the WNBA, the NWSL is traditionally very inclusive, and while some teams took longer than others to hop aboard the parade float, they all host Pride Nights these days.
Angel City FC - June 7 vs Houston Dash
Chicago Red Stars - June 1 vs Washington Spirit
Houston Dash - June 12 v Portland Thorns
Kansas City Current - June 4 vs San Diego Wave
Gotham FC - June 4 vs Washington Spirit
North Carolina Courage - July 15 vs Angel City FC
OL Reign - July 1 vs North Carolina Courage
Orlando Pride - Was on May 27 vs Washington Spirit
Portland Thorns - June 3 vs Angel City FC
Racing Louisville - June 4 vs North Carolina Courage
San Diego Wave FC - June 8 vs Portland Thorns
Washington Spirit - June 11 vs North Carolina Courage | September 10 vs San Diego Wave
Major League Soccer
MLS is another league where most teams participate in Pride Month, including snazzy rainbow-themed jerseys for all 28 teams, as the regular season is in full swing at the time.
Many sides held their Pride events in May, when MLS held the Soccer For All initiative for a week, but a number of sides still have upcoming events to look forward to.
Atlanta United - The only home game in June for United is Juneteenth (June 19), so the LGBTQ+ supporters group worked with the club to schedule a Pride watch party on June 25 instead.
Austin FC - June 25 vs FC Dallas
CF Montreal - August 6 vs Inter Miami
Charlotte FC - June 30 vs Austin FC
Chicago Fire FC - June 29 vs Philadelphia Union
Colorado Rapids - Was May 22 vs Seattle Sounders
Columbus Crew - June 18 vs Charlotte FC
DC United - June 25 vs Nashville SC | August 6 vs New York Red Bull
FC Cincinnati - July 9 vs New York Red Bulls
FC Dallas - June 18 vs Vancouver Whitecaps
Houston Dynamo - June 25 vs Chicago Fire
Inter Miami - Inter participated in Soccer For All in May, but don't seem to have a specific Pride Night scheduled
LA Galaxy - Was on May 29 vs Austin FC
Los Angeles FC - June 26 vs New York Red Bulls
Minnesota United - July 30 vs Portland
Nashville SC - June 11 v San Diego Earthquakes
New England Revolution - June 15 vs Orlando City
New York Red Bulls - TBD
New York City FC - Was on May 22 vs Chicago Fire
Orlando City SC - October 9 vs Columbus Crew
Philadelphia Union - June 26 vs New York City FC
Portland Timbers - June 25 vs Colorado Rapids
Real Salt Lake - TBD
San Jose Earthquakes - Was on May 22 vs Sporting Kansas City
Seattle Sounders - June 25 vs New York City FC
Sporting Kansas City - June 12 vs New England Revolution
Toronto FC - TBD
Vancouver Whitecaps - July 23 vs Chicago Fire
Ice hockey doesn't have the best reputation for inclusivity among queer fans or players, but it's improving year on year. Last year saw Luke Prokop become the first player with an active NHL contract to come out, and most teams have a Pride Night during the regular season.
The Montreal Canadiens had their Pride Night in April and auctioned off 32 signed Pride jerseys for charity, while the Edmonton Oilers honoured Prokop, who plays for their junior team now, at their Pride Night in March.
The NHL's official website also has a really handy resources page for fans who want to celebrate Pride, or buy rainbow merch from their teams, as well as support resources and gay-friendly teams in various cities.
This page will be added to and edited as information becomes available.