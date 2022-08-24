The Premier Hockey Federation and ESPN have agreed to a two-year broadcasting extension for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

The PHF, North America's only professional women's hockey league, debuted on ESPN platforms last season. The Isobel Cup championship final aired on ESPN2 in March, marking the network's first linear broadcast of professional women's hockey.

Under the two-year agreement, ESPN+ will provide live coverage of the PHF regular season, special events and the Isobel Cup playoffs in the United States. It also provides international rights for games, including on TSN in Canada.

"Extending our valued relationship with ESPN over the next two years ensures we can showcase talented athletes and competitive action on the ice, share incredible stories off the ice, provide our partners with a platform to connect with fans, and engage our dedicated fan base while introducing the PHF to a larger worldwide audience," league commissioner Reagan Carey said.

The regular-season schedule for the PHF's eighth season will be announced at a later date. The league has added a seventh franchise for 2022-23, with a team scheduled to play in Montreal.

"As we track the growth of women's hockey around the world, we are energized by the significant advancements made by the PHF since our relationship began last season, and the exceptional growth on the horizon," said Patrick Costello, director of digital media programming for ESPN.