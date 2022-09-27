SiriusXM is putting a weekly radio show hosted by Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre on hold in the wake of Favre's alleged involvement in the spending of Mississippi welfare money.

A company spokesman confirmed the news to Variety on Sunday but declined to provide further comment.

Favre has appeared on "The SiriusXM Blitz With Brett Favre and Bruce Murray" program since 2018. SiriusXM's move comes after a spokesperson for ESPN Milwaukee told Front Office Sports last week that it was pausing Favre's weekly appearances on the station.

Favre continued to press Mississippi state officials for help in paying for new sports facilities at the University of Southern Mississippi months after being told by then-Gov. Phil Bryant that the misuse of state welfare funds could be illegal, according to text messages in a court filing.

Favre, who has not been charged in Mississippi's massive welfare scandal, has said through attorneys that he did not know the origin of the funds.

Favre is among the defendants in the state's civil lawsuit over misspent welfare funds. As first revealed in an investigation by Mississippi Today, state auditors determined that at least $77 million in welfare funds was misspent or stolen in the largest case of public fraud in state history.