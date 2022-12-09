Sports highlights of 2022

As the 2022 sports calendar rolled on, fans hailed new heroes, saluted the latest champs and bid farewell to GOATs (and even welcomed a couple back). But no matter the season, our greeting was clear: we cheered on each moment that highlighted our year.

Check out the full list for a more complete picture of the sports world in 2022.

January

Big Ben's Big Goodbye

Ben Roethlisberger left the only home field he has ever known with the only thing he ever cared about -- a Steelers victory, 26-14, over the Browns -- but only after circling Heinz Field to bask in the glory. Justin Berl/Getty Images

NFL playoff walk-offs

The 49ers were one of four teams who scored in the final seconds of regulation or in overtime to keep their postseason hopes alive past the Divisional Round. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

February

Stanford Delivers

Matthew Stafford threw Cooper Kupp a fourth-quarter, back-shoulder pass to lift the Rams over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, then made another perfect toss to one of his four daughters at confetti-carpeted SoFi Stadium. JOHN G MABANGLO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

All-American Stories

With 500-meter speedskating gold, Erin Jackson reestablished the U.S. in a sport it hadn't won since 2002 -- and started her own legacy as the first Black woman to win individual winter gold. Hers was one of many American triumphs at the Beijing Games. AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Featured Story: LIV Golf Tour

Challenging the Standard

In 2022, for the first time since Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer led players to split from the PGA of America to form the PGA Tour in 1968, the top circuit had a serious competitor. The Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf tour enticed many top players to join. Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images

Read more: Mark Schlabach breaks down golf's most tumultuous year

March

Good Luck Topping Pop

With win No. 1,336, San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich broke the NBA record held by Don Nelson, his onetime boss at Golden State. In 26 years, Pop has won five titles and three Coach of the Year honors. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

April

A New Era Dawns

Coach Dawn Staley guided South Carolina to its second national title in five seasons, keeping her undefeated coaching record in NCAA title games intact and handing Geno Auriemma his first national championship game loss in 12 games. Ethan Mito/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Masters Moments

Tiger Woods thrilled the gallery with a 1-under first round at the Masters, his first official round since nearly losing his right leg in a car crash in February 2021. Woods would finish 13 over, in 47th place. Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Portraits of the Year

ESPN worked with incredibly talented photographers and artists to produce custom photo shoots to supplement some of the biggest profiles of the year, including this one of Connecticut Sun C Jonquel Jones, by Katie Barnes. Bronson Farr for ESPN

Read more: The untold story of the WNBA's reigning MVP

May

Rich Gets Richer

Rich Strike, the Kentucky Derby's longest shot (80-1), was 16th at the final turn before Sonny Leon steered him through the pack, toward the rail and to the winner's circle as the second-biggest underdog to wear the roses. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

NBA Playoff Drama

In possibly the most vicious dunk of the season, Andrew Wiggins elevated above Luka Doncic and the rim for this slam during Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks.. Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

June

The Steph of Legends

After failing to make the playoffs in successive years, third-seeded Golden State wasn't exactly a 2022 favorite. But Finals MVP Steph Curry (31 PPG) and crew beat Boston in six, making their fourth title look practically preordained. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Minor Roughing

Skating over to bring the Stanley Cup to his team's victory photo, Avalanche RW Nicolas Aube-Kubel stumbled and sent the famed trophy tumbling into his teammates, marking the fastest any club has damaged the Cup. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Editors' picks: Our favorite images

This photo of ice dancers Holly Harris and Jason Chan of Australia is part of a collection ESPN photo editors curated of the most beautiful, emotional and dramatic photographs from this year in sports. Dustin Satloff/International Skating Union via Getty Images

See more: Sports images of the year

July

Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic won his fourth consecutive Wimbledon title, and seventh overall, leaving him one shy of Roger Federer's record career total. Visionhaus/Getty Images

A Deep Derby Run

Although participants were announced in front of a wall of fire, Juan Soto started his Home Run Derby final round a cold 0-for-9. He then 10 of his next 12 pitches over the fence at Dodger Stadium to coast to a 19-18 win over Julio Rodriguez. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

August

Sue Bird's Fond Farewell

In the final regular-season home game of her 21-year career with the Seattle Storm, Sue Bird was preparing to inbound the ball when a young admirer offered her a flower -- and expressed the appreciation of fans everywhere. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Recurring Field of Dreams

In the second Field of Dreams game on the actual site of the Kevin Costner classic, the Chicago Cubs took care of the Cincinnati reds in front of a sellout crowd. Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register-USA TODAY Sports

Featured Story: Serena and Roger

Tennis GOATs Retire

While there are a number of talented young stars who will try to cement their status atop the game, the joint departure of the Roger Federer and Serena Williams marked the end of an incredible era, one we will likely never see replicated. Ella Ling/Shutterstock

Read more: Serena's final month of tennis and beyond

September

That's "Coach" Big Shot Becky

As clutch as their new coach, Las Vegas won its first WNBA title and made Becky Hammon the first former WNBA player to win it all as a coach. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

October

Aaron Judge Presides

Aaron Judge had been stalled at 61 home runs for five games and 93 pitches before he sent this 88 mph slider from Texas starter Jesus Tinoco over the left-field fence at Globe Life Field. Cooper Neill/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Tennessee's Watershed Win

Tennessee topped Alabama 52-49 for the first time since 2006, prompting the crowd to tear down the goalposts, haul them out of General Neyland's fine stadium and toss them in the Tennessee River. Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images

November

Houston's Fabulous Baker Boys

When his Astros won the World Series in six games over the Phillies, beloved manager Dusty Baker, 73, became the oldest manager/head coach to win a title in major American sports. Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images

UVa Football Players Killed in Shooting On Campus

Three members of the Virginia football team were shot and killed by a former player, bringing the campus to a mournful standstill. Steve Helber-Pool/Getty Images

Featured Story: Qatar World Cup

Controversy and Competition

Brazil striker Richarlison scored one of the flashiest goals of the group stage with an acrobatic effort during the 2-0 win over Serbia to give one of the World Cup favorites a perfect start to their campaign. Markus Gilliar - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Read more: Group stage high and lowlights

December

Unretirement Party

Tyson Fury, right, vowed to hang up his gloves after he knocked out Dillian Whyte in April, but "The Gypsy King" couldn't stay retired long. The WBO heavyweight champ dispatched Derek Chisora via TKO and immediately called out Oleksandr Usyk. Warren Little/Getty Images

Featured Story: Brittney Griner

Freed in Russian Drug Case

After 10 months in Russian custody, Brittney Griner was freed in a high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing convicted arms dealer Victor Bout. President Biden spoke with Griner on the phone while her wife, Cherelle, was at the White House. @POTUS/Twitter

Read more: Griner returns to the U.S.

Get more sports images of the year