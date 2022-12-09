        <
          Sports highlights of 2022

          Illustration by ESPN
          As the 2022 sports calendar rolled on, fans hailed new heroes, saluted the latest champs and bid farewell to GOATs (and even welcomed a couple back). But no matter the season, our greeting was clear: we cheered on each moment that highlighted our year.

          Check out the full list for a more complete picture of the sports world in 2022.

          January

          Big Ben's Big Goodbye

          NFL playoff walk-offs

          February

          Stanford Delivers

          All-American Stories

          Featured Story: LIV Golf Tour

          Challenging the Standard

          Read more: Mark Schlabach breaks down golf's most tumultuous year

          March

          Good Luck Topping Pop

          April

          A New Era Dawns

          Masters Moments

          ESPN Portraits of the Year

          Read more: The untold story of the WNBA's reigning MVP

          May

          Rich Gets Richer

          NBA Playoff Drama

          June

          The Steph of Legends

          Minor Roughing

          Editors' picks: Our favorite images

          See more: Sports images of the year

          July

          Wimbledon

          A Deep Derby Run

          August

          Sue Bird's Fond Farewell

          Recurring Field of Dreams

          Featured Story: Serena and Roger

          Tennis GOATs Retire

          Read more: Serena's final month of tennis and beyond

          September

          That's "Coach" Big Shot Becky

          October

          Aaron Judge Presides

          Tennessee's Watershed Win

          November

          Houston's Fabulous Baker Boys

          UVa Football Players Killed in Shooting On Campus

          Featured Story: Qatar World Cup

          Controversy and Competition

          Read more: Group stage high and lowlights

          December

          Unretirement Party

          Featured Story: Brittney Griner

          Freed in Russian Drug Case

          Read more: Griner returns to the U.S.

