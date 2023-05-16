Pat McAfee hypes up Rob Riggle in preparation for his No. 17 TCU vs. No. 19 Kansas pick. (1:16)

Pat McAfee is bringing his weekday sports talk show to ESPN this fall as part of a multiyear deal, the network announced Tuesday.

"The Pat McAfee Show" will air live weekdays simultaneously on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN's YouTube channel. ESPN will announce the new weekday afternoon schedule before the show is launched this fall. "SportsCenter" will continue to be included in the schedule.

"Pat is a proven talent," ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in the statement. "He and his team have built 'The Pat McAfee Show' into one of the most engaging programs in sports and all of media. It's a destination for athlete interviews and breaking news, and the centerpiece of a growing community of sports fans. We're honored to bring Pat and the show to ESPN through a multifaceted, multiplatform approach."

McAfee also will continue his analyst role on ESPN's "College GameDay" and host alternate broadcasts of ESPN's college football telecasts.

McAfee, a former All-Pro punter for the Indianapolis Colts, launched his show, co-hosted by former NFL linebacker A.J. Hawk and featuring Boston Connor Campbell, Ty Schmit, Tone Digs and others, in 2019. The show, which currently streams on McAfee's YouTube channel, has gained national attention with its weekly interviews with quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the NFL season.

"We are extremely honored that ESPN is blessing us with this opportunity to be a part of the next chapter of the ESPN family," McAfee said in the statement. "We do not take that lightly and are going to work hard to make sure this is a success. All parties involved agree the time has come for a bunch of sports stooges in a Thunderdome in Indiana to sprinkle in some fun and celebration of sport as well."