At least five of the record-tying 10 Southeastern Conference teams in the NCAA Tournament won regionals and will take the next step on the "Road to Omaha."

No. 2 national seed Florida and No. 5 LSU wrapped up regionals Monday and join fellow SEC members No. 15 South Carolina, No. 16 Alabama and Tennessee in super regionals beginning Friday.

The SEC could advance two more teams out of regionals. No. 12 Kentucky and Texas A&M were playing finals Monday night. The SEC sent a record six teams to super regionals in 2004 and 2018.

TCU and Southern Mississippi also won regionals Monday.

Florida advanced with a 6-0 victory over Texas Tech. The Gators had been knocked out of three straight regionals on their home field and this time had to win three straight elimination games to reach super regionals for the first time since 2018.

Ryan Slater and two relievers combined on the four-hit shutout and BT Riopelle, who had been 0 for 15 with eight strikeouts in the regional, hit a pair of two-run homers.

"Last year left a bad taste in our mouths and we didn't want to overlook any team in this regional no matter what, and that's exactly what we did," Gators shortstop Josh Rivera said. "We came out here and we treated every team like it was the best team we were going to face all year and we just competed every at-bat, every pitch. It's a blessing to be where we are right now and to understand that the job is not finished."

Winners of the best-of-three super regionals will go to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, beginning June 16.

Top-eight national seeds are assured of hosting super regionals if they win their regionals. The NCAA will announce other sites on Tuesday.

Matchups: Alabama (43-19) at No. 1 Wake Forest (50-10); South Carolina (42-19) at Florida (48-15); TCU (40-22) vs. No. 14 Indiana State (45-15); Southern Mississippi (45-18) vs. Tennessee (41-19); Oral Roberts (49-11) vs. Oregon (40-20); Texas (41-20) vs. Stanford or Texas A&M; No. 10 Coastal Carolina or Duke at No. 7 Virginia (48-12); and Kentucky or Indiana at LSU (46-15).

Big Bats

Hayden Travinski and Cade Beloso hit back-to-back homers in the fifth inning to help LSU past Oregon State 13-7. ... Kurtis Byrne went 4 for 5 with two homers to lead TCU past No. 3 Arkansas 12-4. Tre Richardson went deep and drove in three runs a day after he homered three times, including two grand slams, and tied the NCAA Tournament record with 11 RBI. ... Dustin Dickerson homered for the second straight game, this time hitting a tiebreaking three-run shot in the sixth inning to help Southern Mississippi past Penn 11-7.

Mound Marvels

TCU's Cam Brown and Ben Abeldt combined to allow three hits against Arkansas, but issued six walks. ... Will Armistead struck out five while pitching 2 2/3 innings of one-hit shutout relief to finish Southern Miss' win. ... Florida's Ryan Slater pitched five shutout innings in his third start of the season, and he allowed two runs over eight innings in three regional appearances.

Around the Horn

Indiana State announced Monday it would be unable to host its super regional because of a prior commitment to host the Indiana Special Olympics for the 51st straight year. Indiana State, as a national seed, would have been in line to host against an unseeded TCU. ... LSU is in supers for the eighth time since 2012 and 16th time overall, second-most to Florida State's 17. ... TCU is in supers for the first time since 2018. ... Arkansas failed to get out of regionals for the first time since 2017. ... Southern Miss is in supers for the second straight year under Scott Berry, who is retiring after the season.