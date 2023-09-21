Asian Games schedule: How to plan your day, from medal events to big names

After a year's delay, the Hangzhou Asian Games is here. There's a fortnight's worth of action coming your way and it can all get a bit overwhelming: who's competing when? Will this be an event India could medal in? Don't fret, ESPN India has you covered.

Here are the key dates (and timings in IST) for all of India's key athletes and teams so that you can plan your schedule around it (and remember, ESPN India will have continuous coverage starting September 24).

September 22

6:30 am: Rowing -- semifinals.

7:30 am: Sailing -- all events.

7:30 am: Table Tennis - women's and men's team round 1 and 2.

8:45 am: Hockey - Men's team vs Uzbekistan

12:30 pm: Rowing - semifinals.

September 23

7:30 am: Sailing -- all events.

7:30 am: Table Tennis - women's and men's team round 3.

5:30 pm: Opening ceremony.

September 24

Medal possibilities

Shooting: Women's 10m air rifle -- the final is at 9:15 am, but the qualifications start at 6 am. Watch out for Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh, Ashi Chouksey.

Outside medal chances

Rowing: Several categories' finals starting at 6:30 am.

Others

6:30 am: Shooting -- Men's rapid fire pistol qualification round 1.

6:30 am: Cricket - Women's semifinal (TBD).

7:30 am: Table tennis -- Women's and men's team pre-quarters.

7:30 am: Sailing -- all events.

9:35 am: Rugby -- women's team vs Hong Kong.

11:30 am: Cricket -- Women's semifinal (TBD).

11:30 am: Boxing - Prelim rounds (till 2:30 pm).

12:30 pm: Chess -- W and M individual round 1 & 2.

1:30 pm: Table Tennis -- W and M team quarters.

1:30 pm: Football -- women's team vs Thailand.

2:40 pm: Rugby -- women's team vs Japan.

4:30 pm: Boxing - Prelim rounds again (till 8 pm).

5:00 pm: Football: men's team vs Myanmar.

September 25

Medal possibilities

Shooting: Men's 10m air rifle -- the final is at 9:00 am but qualification starts at 6:30 am. Watch out for Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Rudrankksh Patil.

Shooting: Men's rapid-fire pistol -- the final is at 11:30 am but qualification (round 2) starts at 6:30 am.

Cricket: Women's final at 11:30 am.

Outside medal chances

Rowing: Several categories' finals starting at 6:30 am.

Others

6:30 am: Shooting -- men's and women's skeet-75 qualifications (stage 1).

7:30 am: Sailing -- all events.

8:45 am: Rugby -- women's team vs Singapore.

11:20 am: Basketball 3x3 -- women's team vs Uzbekistan.

11:30 am: Boxing - Prelim rounds (till 2:30 pm).

12:10 am: Basketball 3x4 -- men's team vs Malaysia

12:30 pm: Chess -- W and M individual round 3 & 4.

4:30 pm: Boxing - Prelim rounds again (till 8 pm).

September 26

Medal possibilities

Shooting: Mixed team air rifle qualification to medal rounds straight, starts at 6:30 am. Watch out for Divyansh Singh Panwar/Ramita; Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar/Mehuli Ghosh.

Outside medal chances

Fencing: Women's individual sabre semifinal at 4:00 pm and 5:50 pm. Watch out for Bhavani Devi.

Others

6:30 am: Shooting -- women's 25m pistol qualifications (precision).

6:30 am: Hockey -- men's team vs Singapore.

7:30 am: Sailing -- all events.

6:30 am: Fencing -- women's individual sabre pools to quarters.

11:30 am: Boxing - Prelim rounds (till 2:30 pm).

12:30 pm: Chess -- W and M individual round 5, 6 & 7.

4:30 pm: Boxing - Prelim rounds again (till 8 pm).

September 27

Medal possibilities

Shooting: Women's 3 position rifle final at 9.30 am but qualification starts at 6:30 am. Watch out for Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey and Manini Kaushik.

Shooting: Another shooting final with the women's 25m pistol final but qualification starts at 6:30 am (rapid). Watch out for Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh.

Outside medal chances

Chess: Men's and women's individual final at 2.30 pm.

Others

7:30 am: Sailing -- all events.

10:15 am: Hockey -- Women's team vs Singapore.

11:30 am: Boxing -- Prelim rounds (till 2:30 pm).

12:10 am: Basketball 3x3 -- Men's team vs Macau.

12:30 pm: Chess -- M and W individual round 8.

4:30 pm: Boxing -- Prelim rounds again (till 8 pm).

4:55 pm: Basketball 3x3 -- Men's team vs China.

September 28

Medal possibilities

Shooting: Men's air pistol final at 9:00 am, but qualification starts at 6:30 am. Watch out for Shiva Narwal, Arjun Singh Cheema, Sarabhjot Singh.

Outside medal chances

Shooting: Mixed team Skeet-75 knockouts and final at 9:30 am, but qualification starts at 6:30 am. Watch out for Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Ganemat Sekhon, Gurjoat Singh Khangura.

Others

4:00 am: Golf round 1.

6:30 am: W and M team knockouts.

11:30 am: Boxing -- Prelim rounds (till 2:30 pm).

4:30 pm: Boxing -- Prelim rounds again (till 8 pm).

6:15 pm: Hockey -- men's team vs Japan.

September 29

Medal possibilities

Shooting: Women's air pistol final at 9:00 am, but qualification starts at 6:30 am. Watch out for Divya TS, Esha Singh and Palak.

Shooting: Men's 3 Positions rifle Final at 11:30 am, but qualification starts at 6:30 am. Watch out for Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale and Akhil Sheoran.

Outside medal chances

Athletics: Women's shot-put final at 6:15 pm. Watch out for Manpreet Kaur.

Others

4:00 am: Golf round 2.

4:30 am: Athletics -- W and M 20km walk final.

6:30 am: Badminton -- Women's team quarterfinals.

11:30 am: Boxing -- Prelim rounds (till 2:30 pm).

12:30 pm: Chess -- W and M Team round 1.

2:30 pm: Badminton -- Men's team quarterfinals.

4:00 pm: Hockey -- Women's team vs Malaysia.

4:30 pm: Boxing -- Prelim rounds again (till 8 pm).

5:20 pm: Basketball 3x3 -- Men's team vs China.

September 30

Medal possibilities

Shooting: Mixed team air pistol qualifications straight through to the final at 6:30 am. Watch out for the teams of Esha/Shiva and Divya/Sarabhjot.

Outside medal chances

Weightlifting: Women's 49kg. Watch out for Mirabai Chanu.

Athletics: Men's 400m at 5.30 PM. Watch out for Muhammad Anas.

Kurash: Finals from 11:30 am.

Others

4:00 am: Golf round 3.

6:30 am: Badminton -- Women's team semifinals.

6:30 am: Shooting -- W and M trap-75 qualification.

6:35 am: Athletics -- Men's Long Jump qualification.

11:30 am: Boxing -- Prelim rounds (till 2:30 pm).

12:30 pm: Football -- Women's team quarterfinals (also at 2 pm, 5 pm, 5.30 pm).

12:30 pm: Chess -- W and M Team round 2.

2:30 pm: Badminton -- Men's team semifinals.

4:30 pm: Weightlifting -- Women's 55kg.

4:30 pm: Boxing -- Prelim rounds again (till 8 pm).

6:15 pm: Hockey -- Men's Team vs Pakistan.

October 1

Medal possibilities

Athletics: Men's shot-put final at 4.30 pm. Watch out for Tajinder Singh Toor.

Athletics: Men's long jump final at 4:30 pm. Watch out for Sreeshankar Murali and Jeswin Aldrin.

Athletics: Men's 3000m steeplechase final at 4:45 pm. Watch out for Avinash Sable.

Outside medal chances

Shooting: M and W trap-50, qualification to final starts at 6:30 am.

Badminton: Men's team final at 2:30 pm.

Athletics: Men's 1500m final at 6 pm. Watch out for Jinson Johnson.

Athletics: Heptathlon's final event, 800m at 6:15 pm. Watch out for Swapna Barman.

Athletics: Women's 100m hurdles at 6:45 pm. Watch out for Jyothi Yarraji Kurash: Finals from 11:30 am.

Others

Golf: M and W individual and team final round starts at 4 am.

6:30 am: Badminton -- Women's team final.

6:30 am: Archery -- Individual qualifications.

7:40 am: Athletics -- Women's long jump qualification.

11:30 am: Boxing -- W50, 57, 60, 66, M63, 80, 92 Prelim/SF.

12:30 pm: Football - Men's team quarterfinals (also at 5 pm, 5 pm, 5.30 pm).

12:30 pm: Chess -- W and M Team round 3.

1:30 pm: Hockey -- Women's team vs South Korea.

4:30 pm: Boxing -- W50, 57, 60, 66, M63, 80, 92 Prelim/SF.

October 2

Medal possibilities

Athletics: Mixed 4x400m relay at 6:10 pm.

Outside medal chances

Athletics: Women's long jump final at 4:40 pm. Watch out for Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan.

Athletics: Women's 3000m steeplechase final at 4:50 pm. Watch out for Parul Chaudhary.

Others

6:30 am: Archery -- Mixed, M, W team elimination (pre-quarters).

7:30 am: Badminton -- MS, WS, MD, XD 1st round.

9:45 am: Archery -- M and W elimination (upto pre-quarters).

1:15 pm: Hockey -- Men's team vs Bangladesh.

12:30 pm: Chess -- W and M Team round 4.

October 3

Medal possibilities

Boxing: Multiple finals/semifinals starting at 11:30 am (W50/54/75, M51/71), but watch out for Nikhat Zareen (W50).

Athletics: Men's triple jump at 4:40 pm. Watch out for Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker.

Outside medal chances

Boxing: W60/M57/M63/M92/M92+ - Prelim, SF, Final starting at 7:00 pm.

Athletics: The final event of the decathlon, 1500m at 8:40 pm. Watch out for Tejaswin Shankar.

Athletics: Women's final at 5:40 pm. Watch out for Annu Rani.

Others

6:30 am: Cricket -- Men's team quarterfinal.

6:30 am: Bridge -- all categories' semifinals 1-3.

8:40 am: Archery -- individual quarters and semis.

9:50 am: Athletics -- men's 4x400m relay qualifications.

10:00 am: Badminton -- MS, WS 2nd round, WD 1st round.

10:15 am: Hockey -- Women's team vs Hong Kong.

12:30 pm: Chess -- W and M Team round 5.

3:30 pm: Football -- Men's semifinal 1.

5:30 pm: Football -- Men's semifinal 2.

8:25 pm: Athletics -- Men's 800m.

October 4

Medal possibilities

Archery: Mixed team compound quarters, semis, final starting at 6.10 am.

Athletics: Men's javelin at 4.35 pm. Watch out for Neeraj Chopra.

Athletics: W and M 4x400m relay at 5:45 pm.

Boxing: Multiple finals/semifinals starting at 11:30 am (W54/57/75, M51/M80). Watch out for Lovlina Borgohain (W75).

Outside medal chances

Wrestling: Men's Greco-Roman 60, 66, 77, 87 (Bronze & Gold matches) starting at 2:30 pm.

Archery: Mixed team recurve quarters, semis, final starting at 11:30 am.

Athletics: Women's 800m at 4:55 pm. Watch out for KM Chanda and Harmilan Bains.

Athletics: Men's 5000m at 5:10 pm. Watch out for Avinash Sable.

Others

4:30 am: Athletics -- Mixed 35km walk.

6:30 am: Bridge -- all categories' semifinals 4-6.

7:30 am: Badminton -- MS, WS 3rd round, WD, MD, XD 2nd round.

7:30 am: Wrestling -- Prelims for men's Greco-Roman 60/66/77/87.

12:30 pm: Chess -- W and M Team round 6.

1:30 pm: Hockey -- Men's semifinal 1.

3:30 pm: Football -- Men's semifinal 1.

4:00 pm: Hockey -- Men's semifinal 2.

5:30 pm: Football -- Men's semifinal 2.

October 5

Medal possibilities

Archery: Women's team compound quarters, semis, final starting at 6:10 am.

Wrestling: M Greco-Roman 97/130 and W Freestyle 50/53/57 - Bronze & Gold matches starting at 2:30 pm. Watch out for Antim Panghal (W53).

Outside medal chances

Archery: Men's team compound quarters, semis, final starting at 11:30 am.

Others

4:30 am: W and M marathon.

6:30 am: Bridge -- all categories' finals 1-3.

6:30 am: Badminton -- all events' quarterfinals.

7:30 am: Wrestling -- M Greco-Roman 97/130, W Freestyle 50/53/57 qualifiers.

12:30 pm: Chess -- W and M Team round 7.

1:30 pm: Hockey -- Men's semifinal 1.

2:30 pm: Badminton -- all events' quarterfinals.

4:00 pm: Hockey -- Men's semifinal 2.

4:30 pm: Boxing -- W57/66, M51/57/80/ 92+, final.

October 6

Medal possibilities

Wrestling: W Freestyle 62/68/76, M Freestyle 57/65 (Bronze & Gold) starting at 2:30 pm. Watch out for Aman (M57) and Bajrang Punia (M65).

Hockey: Men's final at 4:00 pm.

Outside medal chances

Bridge: All categories' finals 4-6 starting at 6:30 am (on till 4:30 pm).

Others

6:10 am: Archery -- Women's team recurve quarters, semis and final.

6:30 am: Badminton -- semifinals (all events).

6:30 am: Cricket -- Men's semifinal 1.

7:00 am: Kabaddi -- Women's semifinal 1.

7:00 am: Kabaddi -- Women's semifinal 2.

7:30 am: Wrestling -- qualifiers (W Freestyle 62/68/76, M Freestyle 57/65).

11:30 am: Archery -- Men's team recurve - QF, SF, final.

11:30 am: Cricket -- Men's semifinal 2.

12:30 pm: Kabaddi -- Men's semifinal 1.

12:30 pm: Chess -- W and M Team round 8.

1:30 pm: Kabaddi -- Men's semifinal 2.

2:30 pm: Badminton -- semifinals (all events).

5:30 pm: Football -- women's gold medal match.

October 7

Medal possibilities

Kabaddi: Women's final at 7:00 am.

Cricket: Men's gold medal match at 11:30 am.

Kabaddi: Men's final at 12:30 am.

Hockey: Women's final at 4:00 pm.

Outside medal chances

Archery: All individual bronze and gold (begins with Compound Women) starting at 6:10 am (till 9:20 am). Watch out for Jyothi Vennam and Aditi Gopichand in compound women.

Badminton: All events finals starting at 11:30 am. Watch out for Satwik-Chirag in men's doubles.

Chess: W and M team final at 12:30 pm.

Wrestling: Bronze and Gold matches for M Freestyle 74/86/92/125. Watch out for Deepak Punia (M86) at 2:30 pm.

Others

6:30 am: Cricket -- men's bronze medal match.

7:30 am: Wrestling -- Qualifiers (M Freestyle 74/86/92/125).

5:30 pm: Football -- men's gold medal match.