Asian Games LIVE: India eye medals in rowing, shooting on September 24

It's the opening day of the Hangzhou Asian Games and it could be a good one for India as they chase medals in rowing and shooting.

India's rowing squad will compete in five finals on Sunday, which are men's lightweight double sculls, men's double sculls, women's four, men's pair and men's eight events.

India's shooting stars Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh and Ramita will also be in action and can add to the medals tally in the 10m air rifle women's event.

World champion Nikhat Zareen will open her campaign with a tough fixture in the opening round. She faces Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Tam, who she defeated in the World Championships final earlier this year.

Here's the full schedule of India's events on Sunday.

Apart from the medal events, India's men's volleyball team has a chance to make history when they take on world no. 5 and the best team in the competition, Japan. They have already made a big impression by beating last edition's silver and bronze medallists South Korea and Chinese Taipei in back-to-back matches.

Also starting their campaign on Sunday is the Indian men's hockey team. Harmanpreet Singh and Co. are strong favourites for the gold medal this time and they would want to start off on a high against Uzbekistan in their group stage game.

Also, both India's men's and women's football teams will be playing their respective group stage matches. The men, who won their previous game against Bangladesh 1-0 to keep knockout qualification hopes alive, are up against Myanmar. It could be a tricky one and they will want to win it to make it to the next round.

The women, after suffering a loss against Chinese Taipei, will face Thailand in their last group match.

