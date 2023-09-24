Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal Jat won India's first medal of the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games with a silver in the men's lightweight double sculls. China won gold, Uzbekistan bronze. Reigning champions Japan finished a disappointing fifth.

The race started with China's Fan Junjie and Sun Man taking an early lead, and by the 500m mark (of the 2000m race) they were well clear. Arvind and Arjun, starting on the outside lane kept pace well, and appeared to be catching up with the leaders around the 1000m (halfway) and had closed the lead to 1.80 seconds, with Uzbekistan and Japan right behind them.

Asian Games LIVE blog

In the second half of the race, Fan and Sun stepped on the power, pulling well clear to finish 5.02 seconds behind. India's chase, though, was highlighted by the fact that the Indians were 5.14 seconds of Shakhzod Nurmatov and Sobirjon Safaroliyev of Uzbekistan.

Arvind and Arjun have been in the forefront of Indian rowing for a few years now. At Tokyo 2020, the duo finished 11th ; India's best-ever finish in Olympics rowing. After taking a brief break post this, they had to split up after Arjun put on weight, and that meant the combined weight of the two didn't meet the doubles event's cut off.

At the Asian Championships in 2021 Arvind competed in singles sculls and won gold in his maiden attempt, while Arjun competed in double sculls with another army man Ravi. Arvind also won gold in the 2022 nationals, while Arjun-Ravi won silver in the double sculls. At the time Arvind toyed with the idea of taking up single sculls only at the Asiad, but a weight cut from Arjun meant the pair got back together and it's paid of handsomely with this silver.

The story of Arvind and Arjun's successful pairing started, incidentally at the 2018 Asian Games, where sitting on the bench as part of the reserve team, they became good friends. From then on, they set about forming an open partnership which, they say, involved constant communication and feedback.

Arjun comes from Nayabas in Rajasthan, while Arvind is from Khabra in Uttar Pradesh. Both of them grew up helping their parents tend to their modest farms, before both joined the Indian army. It was in the Service, that they both were introduced to the sport of rowing. Speaking to the press after their Olympic showing, Arvind said with a laugh, that while rowing is physically taxing the military training he underwent was far more stressful.