India's medals at Asian Games: Live tracker

Here's a list of all medals India have won in the Hangzhou Asian Games so far.

(Last updated on September 25 at 4pm IST)

Shooting

Men's 10m Air Rifle Team - Gold - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil, Divyansh Singh Panwar

India's first gold medal of the Games came in the shooting range, in an event where all three Indians finished in the top eight of the qualification stage. Despite China's Sheng Lihao setting a world record in the qualifying stage, the Indian trip managed to upstage the hosts to set a team world record and take gold.

Women's 10m Air Rifle Team - Silver - Ramita Jindal, Mehuli Ghosh, Ashi Chouksey

The Indians all had slow starts in the first series of qualification shots, but Ramita Jindal and Mehuli Ghosh recovered superbly, especially the former, who placed herself in between the Chinese domination at the top of qualifying, and ensured the collective finished in second place.

Women's 10m Air Rifle - Bronze - Ramita Jindal

Just like the men's 10m Air Rifle, Indians finished third and fourth in the final. Mehuli finished just outside of the medals, because Ramita pulled off some clutch shots at crucial times.

Also Read: Teenager Ramita holds her nerve on brink of elimination to win India's first individual medal of the Games

Men's 10m Air Rifle - Bronze - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

Tomar won his second medal of the Games, and it is one that would've meant more to him, as the 10m Air Rifle isn't even his most-prefered event. He eventually won the bronze medal after beating compatriot Rudrankksh Patil in a shoot-off.

Men's Team 25m Rapid Fire Pistol - Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh, Anish Bhanwala

Vijayveer Sidhu's second phase catapulted him from 16th to 6th, but Anish Bhanwala endured a tough second phase that dropped him from 6th to 21st. However, that was enough for the team to win a bronze medal. They were tied with Indonesia, but won the medal due to hitting more inner tens.

Rowing

Men's Lightweight Double Sculls - Silver - Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh

Arvind Singh was dealing with a back injury in the build-up to the Games, but managed a superb race with Arjun Lal Jat, as the Indians finished only behind the Chinese team.

Men's Eight - Silver - Neeraj, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neetish Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish, and Dhananjay Uttam Pande

India were in medal contention right from the start of this race, and even pushed China temporarily through the middle of the race, but eventually the hosts were too good, and India finished behind them in second place.

Men's Pair - Bronze - Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram

As with the other rowing races, India again made a late push for a higher medal, in this case silver, but eventually the pairs of Hong Kong and Uzbekistan were just a little too good for the Indians to overhaul.

Men's Four - Bronze - Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Punit Kumar

Of the races that involved China, this was the one where the Indians got closest to the host nation, eventually finishing 0.77 seconds behind the hosts. Uzbekistan took the gold in the event.

Men's Quadruple Sculls - Bronze - Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh

Satnam Singh and Parminder Singh combined with Jakar Khan and Sukhmeet Singh to win bronze. The Indians started off a bit slow, but then overtook Indonesia around a quarter of a way into the race, and stayed there until the end, behind China and Uzbekistan.

Cricket

Women's Team - Gold

After a facile win over Bangladesh in the semifinal, India proved too good for Sri Lanka in the final, on a tough wicket for batting. Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana got India to a competitive 116, before Titas Sadhu blew away the Sri Lankan top order, as India won by 19 runs.