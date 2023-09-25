1893.7, 0.77 and -115: India's Day 2 at Asian Games defined by numbers

The headline number of day two is 11 - that's how many medals India finished with at the end of the day at the Hangzhou Asian Games. Here, ESPN India picks out seven unique numbers that truly helped define the day that India had on Monday, September 25.

1893.7

How do you win your nation's first Asian Games gold? By smashing a world record, of course! The 10m air rifle team World Record was pipped en-route India hitting a combined score of 1893.7 as India's three shooters finished 3, 5 and 8 (632.5 for Rudrankksh, 631.6 for Aishwary, 629.6 for Divyansh) in qualifying.

Poor Divyansh couldn't move onto the final top 8 because only two per nation are allowed in the final; where Sheng Lihao absolutely smashed the world record to hit 253.3 and win gold.

0

In one of the more bizarre incidents you're likely to see at the Games, Anish Bhanwala hit a 0 with his last shot in qualifying. It's strange because in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol, you hit scores of 10, 9, 8 in the qualifying. A zero happens only if you don't shoot... or you completely miss the mark.

The significance of the zero was that this took India's total to 1718. Which was also the same as Indonesia! So how did they break the deadlock? The answer is another number -- 45x. That's the number of inner-tens India hit as against the 37x that Indonesia hit.

0.77

0.77 seconds. 77 milliseconds. However you work it, that's close: it's how close a (~) 35 ft. boat got to another at the end of two whole kilometres, as India's quadruple sculls team were beaten to the finish by China's team. Bronze, instead of silver, and all because of 0.77 seconds.

2-3-4-5

Vijayveer Sidhu started his men's 25m rapid fire pistol final with a lowly 2 (out of 5) but clawed his way back into the match with a lovely arithmetic progression of scores. 3 in the second, 4 in the third, 5 in the fourth.

32.1

In the women's eight rowing event, India finished dead last in the final... but it was the margin that made it noticeable. They finished a whole 32.1 seconds behind winners China. In rowing, and if you were waiting to see them cross the finish line, that's an eternity.

- 115 and 2

India's rugby women's team were put in a tough, tough group and it showed. Throughout four matches today and yesterday, they conceded 122, but they did score a try (and make a conversion). The real number that defined their tournament was two. Hupi Majhi whizzed past the Japanese defence and it looked almost certain she'd score. Almost. Two yards from the try line she was tackled, brought down, and a turnover was forced almost immediately. Just 2 yards.

3 for 6 in 4

In cricket, how do you defend a total of 116 in 20 overs? It probably helps if your medium pacer comes and removes the opposition's entire top order for the cost of a boundary and a half.

That's exactly what Titas Ranadeep Sadhu did as she cleaned up Sri Lanka with figures of 3/6 in four overs as India's women's team beat Sri Lanka to win Asian Games gold on debut.