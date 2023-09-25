Asian Games Live Day 3: India look to win more medals in shooting, judo

Shooting has already fetched India five Asian Games medals, including a gold and the sport can fetch more medals on Tuesday.

Ramita has already won two medals, a silver and a bronze, but she can win more in the air rifle mixed team event. She's paired with Divyansh Singh Panwar as both will look to increase India's medals tally.

There are three India vs Pakistan clashes on Tuesday. The men's volleyball team, which impressed a lot in this Games, will play Pakistan for a fifth-place finish.

The women's squash team will be facing in their group game while Ankita Raina and Yuki Bhambri will team up for India in the mixed doubles second round match against Pakistan's Aqeel Khan and Sarah Khan.

Fencer CA Bhavani can make an impact in her as she begins her campaign while the likes of Indubala Maibam and Tulika Maan will aim to go all the way.

The Indian men's hockey team will also be in action against Singapore in their group stage game.

India at Asian Games: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on September 26, Tuesday

On Monday, India opened their gold medal account thanks to shooting and cricket. The trio of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil and Divyansh Singh Panwar clinched the gold in men's 10 air rifle team event. Aishwary went on to win bronze in the individual event with Rudrankksh coming fourth.

Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu and Adarsh Singh also combined for bronze in the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol event.

The second gold of the day came from Harmanpreet Kaur and co. as they beat Sri Lanka in the final.

Naorem Roshibina Devi qualified for the semi-finals in the women's 60 kg Wushu (Sanda) to assure India of another medal.

She outplayed her opening opponent in the quarterfinal, Aiman Karshyga of Kazakhstan, convincingly through points difference.

Roshibina Devi had won the bronze medal at the last Asian Games in the same category.

