Asian Games: India win first ever team gold in equestrian dressage

India won it's first-ever gold medal in the team dressage event of the Asian Games, with Anush Agarwalla (Etro), Hriday Vipul Chheda (ChemXPro Emerald), Divyakriti Singh (Adrenalin Firfod) and Sudipti Hajela (Chinski) claiming top spot ahead of China and Hong Kong on Tuesday in Hangzhou.

The best three scores of the quartet added up to 209.905 (Anush Agarwalla/Etro with 71.088, Hriday Vipul Chheda/ChemxPro Emerald with 69.941 and Divyakriti Singh/Adrenalin Firfod with 68.176 while Sudipti Hajela/Chinski's score of 66.706 wasn't counted), with China scoring 204.882 and Hong Kong scoring 204.852.

This is India's 14th medal of the Asian Games so far, and the third gold.

It is also India's first gold medal in equestrian sports since the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi where the event made its debut, and India won three golds in Individual eventing, tent pegging and Team Eventing. India's last team medal in the dressage event happened in the 1986 Asian Games, when Jitendarjit Singh Ahluwalia, Ghulam Mohammed Khan and Raghubir Singh won bronze

India are also in the fray for medals in individual dressage, with Hriday Vipul Chheda (3rd) and Anush Agarwalla (2nd) in the Top 3, behind Jacqueline Wing Ying Siu of Hong Kong who is leading the pack. Divyakriti Singh was eighth while Sudipti, who had lead the early part of the event (and even produced an exuberant celebration with her horse, Chinski) eventually finished 16 in the standings.

The Individual dressage event continues over the next two days, with an intermediate stage as well as the medal stage on the 28th of September. India have never won an individual dressage medal in the Asian Games.

India won two medals in equestrian events in the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, with Fouaad Mirza winning silver in individual eventing and was also part of the team that won silver in the team eventing (Rakesh Kumar, Ashish Malik, Jitender Singh). They had not sent a dressage team in 2018.