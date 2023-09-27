Asian Games: Sift Kaur Samra, med student by day, blows away 3-position field on way to gold

Shooting is a sport of fine margins, with the difference in finishing positions often coming down to decimals.

At the Asian Games today, Sift Kaur Samra shot that theory out of the sky, winning India's first individual gold medal in Hangzhou with one of the most dominant performances seen in a 50m rifle 3 positions final.

She finished a whopping 7.3 points ahead of the silver medallist, the reigning world champion, Zhang Qiongyue of China.

She broke the final world record by a sizeable 2.6 points - after setting an Asian Games in record in qualification.

She dominated the final from the third series, not giving the lead once she claimed it, putting more and more distance between her and the next in line.

And she did it across 3 different positions, one of the more gruelling disciplines in shooting.

It takes a remarkable level of both physical and mental strength to achieve this. But Samra (22) has already shown she's got the mental capabilities: she's cracked NEET, the notoriously difficult all-Indian medical entrance test, and is currently a student at GGS Medical College, Faridkot.

Balancing any pro sport with academics is hard (as Samra herself has said) but arguably balancing a sport like shooting with medical studies - two fields that require above-average smarts and focus - can be hugely challenging.

Yet, Samra's appetite for a challenge is evident in the way she competed on Wednesday. In tennis, there is often a phrase used when a player is hitting exceptionally - seeing the ball like a football. On the day, it felt like Samra was seeing the bull's eye target like a football, or at least better than all her competitors.

To be more than 7 points ahead in a full-strength shooting final is a rare occurrence. To do it in a long-drawn final like 3P is phenomenal.

The 50m rifle 3P is shooting's equivalent of long-distance running; the target is much further away than in other range events and the shooters need to manage external factors like wind conditions while maintaining a time limit. A shooter has to set up and adjust their sights three times, without losing concentration. And they have to do the whole sequence twice within a few hours, from qualification through to the final.

Samra sailed through both. Her numbers in the final are mind-boggling:

She claimed the lead after the first kneeling series of 15 shots, but was just 0.1 points ahead of Zhang.

After the second prone series, in 30 shots - she was 0.9 points ahead of fellow Indian Ashi Chouksey in second position.

After 35 shots she was 2.8 points ahead of Chouksey.