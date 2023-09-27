Asian Games: Anant Jeet Singh Naruka wins historic silver in men's skeet

Anant Jeet Singh Naruka became the first Indian to medal in the men's skeet at Asian Games, after won silver in the event on Wednesday.

It was Anant's second medal of the day: he combined with Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Gurjoat Khangura to win the team bronze medal in the men's skeet event earlier in the day.

The Indian was beaten to the gold by Kuwait's Abdullah Al Rashidi, a three-time world champion. Al Rashidi, aged 60, was flawless on the day, shooting a perfect score of 60/60 to take top honours and equal Angad's world record set in 2019. Fun fact: Al Rashidi won his last World title in 1998, which was the year Anant was born.

This is Al Rashidi's third Asian Games gold medal: he won the top prize in skeet in 2010 [as a neutral athlete] and in 2014.

Anant, 25, gave an incredible account of himself in the final as he found the target in each of his first 43 shots. Shot #44 saw him miss the target for the first time, around 40 minutes after the shooting had begun.

He was chased down by Qatar's Nasser Al-Attiya and Anant was in a spot of bother he missed #46, but held his own to push Al-Attiya down to the bronze. With a virtual shoot-off against Al Rashidi, Anant was on target in each of his last 14 shots but so was Al Rashidi, whose consistency was rewarded with the gold medal.

Anant had finished fourth in the qualification round to make it to the final, while his compatriots Angad and Gurjoat finished 16th and 17th respectively.

Anant's origin story can be traced back to 2015, when he won silver in the junior category and then went on to beat the likes of Mann Singh and Mairaj Khan to win gold in the senior category.

Anant had also won bronze in the morning as the Indian trio shot a total of 355, while hosts China won the gold medal and Qatar claimed the silver.