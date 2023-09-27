India at Asian Games: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on September 28, Thursday

There are medals in store for India on Day 4 of the Asian Games as the shooters will look to add to the medals tally in the men's 10m air pistol and mixed skeet events.

There's also a good chance for India's dressage riders Hriday Chheda and Anush Agarwalla to add individual medals after their team gold on Tuesday. The men's football team will play their quarterfinal against Saudi Arabia while the men's hockey team is up against Japan.

(Medal events are in bold. There is also a separate section at the end for sports that will be on through the day.)

6.30 am: Shooting - Arjun Singh Cheema, Sarabjot Singh and Shiva Narwal in 10m air pistol individual qualification and team final.

6:30 am: Shooting - Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Ganemat Sekhon in skeet mixed team qualification.

6:30 am: Badminton - India vs Mongolia in the women's team round of 16 match.

7:30 am: Cycling - Niraj Kumar in men's omnium scratch race quarterfinal.

8.30 am: Table Tennis - Sreeja Akula vs Songgyong Pyon (North Korea) in women's singles round of 32 match.

9:00 am: Shooting - 10 air pistol final (medal event).

9:15 am: Table Tennis - Manika Batra vs Nabita Shreshta (Nepal) in women's singles round of 32 match.

10:00 am: Table Tennis - Manush Shah and Vikash Thakkar vs Mohamed Ismail and Moosa Ahmed (Maldives) in men's doubles round of 32 match

10:00 am: Squash - India vs Malaysia in the women's group stage match.

10:30 onwards: Shooting - Skeet mixed team bronze and gold medal matches.

10:35 am: Table Tennis - Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan vs Manlaijargal Munkh-Ochir and Ser-od Ganguyag (Mongolia) in the men's round of 32 match.

11:30 am: Equestrian - India's Hriday Chheda and Anush Agarwalla in the dressage individual freestyle round (medal event).

12:00 pm onwards: Artistic Gymnastics - Pranati Nayak in women's vault final (medal event).

12:00 pm: Boxing - Jaismine vs Ghazwan Ashour (Saudi Arabia) women's 60kg round of 16 match.

1:30 pm: Squash - India vs Nepal in the men's group stage match.

2:05 pm: Table Tennis - Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee vs Zauresh Akasheva and Anastassiya Lavrova (Kazakhstan) in women's doubles round of 32 match.

2:40 pm: Table Tennis - Sharath Kamal vs Mohamed Ismail (Maldives) in men's singles round of 32 match.

4:00 pm: Table Tennis - Sreeja Akula and Diya Chitale vs Ngoc Trai Mai and Nga Nguyen in women's doubles round of 32 match.

5:00 pm: Football - India vs Saudi Arabia men's football round of 16 match.

5:30 pm: Boxing - Deepak vs Tomoyo Tsuboi (Japan) in men's 51kg round of 16 match.

5:46 pm: Swimming - Aryan Nehra and Kushagra Rawat in men's 800m freestyle fast heat (medal event).

6:15 pm: Hockey - India vs Japan in men's group A match.

6:45 pm: Boxing - Nishant Dev vs Phuoc Tung Bui (Vietnam) in men's 71kg round of 16 match.

Through-the-day-events

Golf

4 am onwards: Pranavi Urs, Avani Prashanth and Aditi Ashok in women's individual round and team round 1.

10:30 am: Anirban Lahiri, SSP Chawrasia, Khalin Joshi and Shubhankar Sharma in men's team round 1.

Swimming

7:30 am onwards: Shivangi Sarma in women's 50m freestyle heats.

Virdhawal Khade in men's 50m butterfly heats. India in 4x100m freestyle relay heats. India in women's 4x200m freestyle relay heats.

Medal events in the evening session.

Bridge

6:30 am onwards: Men's, women's and mixed team round-robin matches.

The document will be updated with events as and when they are scheduled.