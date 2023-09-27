Asian Games Live Day 5: India eye more shooting, equestrian medals

Athletes and fans will hope that the Day 5 of the Asian Games will match the high of Day 4 where India ended up winning eight medals and confirmed two.

Shooting and equestrian will provide opportunities to add more medals as well as there are interesting matches in football and hockey.

In shooting, Arjun Singh Cheema, Sarabjot Singh and Shiva Narwal will be in action 10m air pistol individual qualification, final and team final while Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Ganemat Sekhon will feature in skeet mixed team event.

Hriday Chheda and Anush Agarwalla, part of India's dressage team gold, can add individual medals in the same event on Thursday.

There's also gymnastics vault final involving Pranati Nayak while the likes of Aryan Nehra and Kushagra Rawat will be in the final of 800m freestyle fast heat.

The Indian men's football team will face Saudi Arabia in the men's quarterfinal, a very tough one. The men's hockey will be up against a tricky opposition in Japan in their group stage match.

India at Asian Games: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on September 28, Thursday

On Wednesday, India added eight medals, two gold medals coming in shooting.

Sift Kaur Samra produced some excellent shooting to claim the gold medal in the individual 50m rifle 3 position event while Ashi Chouksey claims the bronze.

Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan won the team gold in the women's 25m pistol team while Esha added a silver in the individual event.

In another stellar performance, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka won the silver medal in men's skeet event, adding to the team bronze he won alongside Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Gurjoat Khangura. Naruka finished his last round with 10/10 to finish his event with an impressive 58/60.

But it was still not good enough for gold as Kuwait's Abdullah Alrashidi equalled the world record with a perfect 60/60 to finish on top of the podium.

