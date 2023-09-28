India at Asian Games: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on September 29, Friday

India's shooting contingent are on a roll, and they will look to add more medals on Thursday, Day 6 of the 2022 Asian Games.

There's men's 50m 3 Position and women's 10m air pistol events, which could fetch individual and team medals. Athletics also begin on Thursday with the race walk and women's shot-put final being the medal events.

Tennis could give a gold medal if Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni win their men's doubles final.

(Medal events are in bold. There is also a separate section at the end for sports that will be on through the day.)

4:30 am: Athletics - Vikash Singh and Sandeep Kumar in men's 20km (medal event).

4:30 am: Athletics - Priyanka Goswami in women's 20km (medal event).

6:30 am: Shooting - Swapnil Kusale, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Akhil Sheoran in men's 50m 3 position qualification and team final. (team medal event)

6:30 am: Palak, Esha Singh and Divya TS in 10m air pistol women's qualification and team final. (team medal event)

7:30 am: Tennis - Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni in men's double final against Chinese Taipei. (medal event)

8:15 am: Table tennis - Manika Batra vs Suthasini Sawettabut (Thailand) in women's singles round of 16 match.

8:30 am onwards: Squash - India's men's and women's semifinal matches.

9:00 am: 10m air pistol women's individual final (medal event).

9:00 am: Table tennis - Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar vs Yew Pang and Izaac Pang (Singapore) in men's doubles round of 16 match.

9:35 am: Table tennis - Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan vs Fan Zhendong and Wang Chuqin (China) in men's doubles round of 16 match.

11:30 am: Men's 50m 3 position final (medal event).

11:30 am: eSports - India vs Kyrgyzstan in DOTA2 Group A match.

12:00 pm: Boxing - Parveen vs Zichun Xu in men's 57kg round of 16 match.

After 12:00 pm: Rohan Boppana and Rutuja Bhosale in mixed doubles semifinal against Chinese Taipei.

12:06 pm: Cycling - David Beckham in men's keirin first round heat.

12:12 pm: Cycling - Esow Alben in men's keirin first round heat.

12:30 pm: eSports - India vs Philippines in DOTA2 Group A match.

1:30 pm: Table tennis - Sreeja Akula and Diya Chitale vs Miwa Harimoto and Miyuu Kihara (Japan) women's doubles round of 16 match.

1:35 pm: Boxing - Lakshya Chahar vs Omurbek Bekzhigit (Kyrgz Republic) in men's 80kg round of 16.

2:05 pm: Table tennis - Sutritha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee vs Wanmisa Aueawiriyayothin and Jinnipa Sawettabut in women's doubles round of 16 match.

3:30 pm: Handball - India vs China in women's Group B match.

4:00 pm: Hockey - India vs Malaysia women's Pool A match.

4:14 pm: Cycling -Niraj Kumar and Harshveer Sekhon in men's Madison final.

4:30 pm: Aishwarya Mishra in women's 400m heats.

4:30 pm: Tanya Chaudhary and Rachna Kumari in women's hammer throw final (medal event).

4:45 pm: Boxing - Nikhat Zareen vs Hanan Nassar (Jordan) in women's 50kg quarterfinal.

4:46 pm: Athletics - Himanshi Malik in women's 400m heats.

4:55 pm: Athletics - Muhammed Anas in men's 400m heats.

5:03 pm: Athletics - Muhammed Ajmal in men's 400m heats.

5:20 pm: 3x3 Basketball - India vs China in men's Pool C match.

5:30 pm: Basketball - India vs Mongolia in women's Group A match.

6:15 pm: Athletics - Manpreet Kaur and Kiran Baliyan in women's shot put final (medal event).

All day events

Badminton - Indian women's and men's teams quarterfinal matches - TBD

6:30 am onwards: Bridge - Men's and women's team rounds.

12:30 pm onwards: Chess - Men's and women's team round 1

4:00 am: Golf - Pranavi Urs, Avani Prashanth and Aditi Ashok in women's individual and team round 2. Anirban Lahiri, SSP Chawrasia, Khalin Joshi and Shubhankar Sharma in men's team and individual round 2.

The document will be updated with events as and when they are scheduled.