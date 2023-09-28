Asian Games Live Day 6: India eye more medals in shooting, tennis

India will hope to add more medals in shooting, tennis and athletics on Day 6 of the Hangzhou Asian Games.

There's men's 50m 3 Position and women's 10m air pistol events, where India could win individual and team medals. Swapnil Kusale, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Akhil Sheoran are part of 50m 3 position event while Palak, Esha Singh and Divya TS will feature in 10m air pistol women's event.

In tennis, the doubles pair of Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni will fight for the gold medal on Friday while the badminton men's and women's teams can confirm medals if they win their respective quarterfinals.

Friday will also see athletics events and India will be in contention for the medals in women's shot put and race walk events.

There will be other events as well where Indian athletes will be in action -- esports, squash teams semifinals, table tennis and hockey where the women's team will be up against Malaysia.

Full schedule of India's Day 6 events at the Asian Games

On Thursday, India won a gold in shooting, a silver in wushu and a bronze in equestrian.

In the men's 10m air pistol, Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema, and Shiva Narwal combined to take home the team gold with a score of 1733, one more than China.

Roshibina Devi won the silver medal in the women's 60kg wushu sanda event. She found the going tough against Wu Xiaowei, the reigning champion in the category, allowing the Chinese to get off to a strong start. Wu was declared winner by the judges after two rounds.

After winning the team gold in equestrian's dressage event, Anush Agarwalla and his horse Etro claimed bronze in the individual event. He scored 73.030 points to finish third in the competition after his teammate Hriday Chheda and his horse Emerald, who qualified in the top place, were eliminated due to blood coming out of the horse's leg.

(Please wait a few seconds for the live blog to load. If it doesn't, please click here)