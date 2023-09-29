India at Asian Games: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on September 30, Saturday

It's going to be another exciting day of Asian Games with medals expected in shooting, tennis, boxing and athletics.

Shooters Sarabjot Singh and Divya TS will hope to clinch medals in the 10m air pistol mixed event while Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale will aim to win the gold in the tennis mixed doubles final. Mirabai Chanu will also be in action on Saturday but she's going to face tough competition from Chinese and North Korean weightlifters.

(Medal events are listed out first. Then the rest chronologically.)

MEDAL EVENTS

6:30 am: Roller skating - Heeral Sadhu and Aarathy Raj Kasturi in women's speed skating 10,000m point elimination race final

8:15 am: Shooting - 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match 1 OR

8:40 am: Shooting - 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match 2 OR

9:05 am: Shooting - 10m air pistol mixed team gold medal match.

11:30 am onwards: Boxing - Keshav, Yash Kumar Chauhan, Pincky Balhara and Suchika Tariyal in men's 66kg, men's +90kg and women's 52kg.

12:30 pm: Weightlifting - Mirabai Chanu in women's 49kg

1pm: Squash - India v Pakistan in men's team final

Not before 1:00 pm: Tennis - Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale vs Liang En-shup and Huang Tsung-hao (Chinese Taipei) in mixed doubles final

5:00 pm: Diving - London Singh and Siddharth Pardeshi in men's synchronised 3m springboard final

5:30 pm: Athletics - Aishwarya Mishra in women's 400m final.

5:40 pm: Athletics - Muhammed Ajmal in men's 400m final (medal event).

5:50 pm: Athletics - Kartik Kumar and Gulveer Singh in men's 10,000m final (medal event).

EVENTS

4:00 am: Golf - Men's and women's individual and team round

5:30am: Equestrian - Vikas Kumar, Apurva Dabhade and Ashish Limaye in eventing dressage team and individual events.

6:30am: Shooting - Prithviraj Tondaiman, Darius Chenai and Zoravar Sandhu in men's trap individual and team qualification (phase 1).

6:30am: Shooting - Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, Rajeshwari Kumari in women's trap individual and team qualification (phase 1).

6:30 am: Shooting - Sarabjot Singh and Divya TS in 10m air pistol mixed team qualification.

6:35 am: Athletics - Jeswin Aldrin in men's long jump Group A qualification.

6:35 am: Athletics - M Sreeshankar in men's long jump Group b qualification.

6:38 am: Athletics - Nandini Agasara and Swapna Barman in women's heptathlon 100m hurdles heat 2.

6:45 am: Athletics - Jyothi Yarraji in women's 100m hurdles heat 1.

6:53 am: Athletics - Nithya Ramraj in women's 100m hurdles heat 2.

7:05 am: Athletics - Ajay Saroj in men's 1500m round 1, heat 1.

7:15 am: Athletics - Jinson Johnson in men's 1500m round 1, heat 2.

7:20 am: Athletics - Nandini Agasara and Swapna Barman in women's heptathlon high jump.

7:20 am: Canoe Sprint - Niraj Verma in men's canoe single 1000m heats.

7:48 am: Canoe Sprint - Binita Chanu and Parvathy Geetha in women's kayak double 500m heat.

8:00 am: Volleyball - India vs North Korea in women's group match.

8:16 am: Canoe Sprint - Ribason Singh and Gyaneshwor Singh in men's canoe double 500m heat.

10:15 am: Table tennis - Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar vs Jognhoon Lim and Woojin Jang (South Korea) men's doubles quarterfinal.

10:55 am: 3x3 Basketball India vs Iran in men's pre-quarterfinals.

11:00 am: Table tennis - Manika Batra vs Wang Yidi (China) in women's singles quarterfinal.

11:30 am: Handball - India vs Nepal in women's group match.

12:15 pm: Boxing - Lovlina Borgohain vs Suyeon Seong (South Korea) women's 75kg quarterfinal.

12:30 pm onwards: Chess - Men's and women's team round 2.

1 pm: 3x3 Basketball - India vs TBD in women's pre-quarterfinals.

2:30 pm onwards: Badminton - India men's badminton team vs South Korea in semifinals.

4:00 pm: Table tennis - Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee vs Chen Weng and Yidi Weng in women's doubles quarterfinals.

6:15 pm: Hockey - India vs Pakistan men's group stage match.

The document will be updated with events as and when they are scheduled.