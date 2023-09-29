Asian Games Live Day 7: India eye medals in shooting, boxing, tennis

Indian athletes can win a slew of medals on Saturday as the Hangzhou Asian Games reaches its seventh day.

It's the penultimate day of the shooting with Indian shooters in action in 10m air pistol mixed and trap events. Sarabjot Singh and Divya TS will feature in the pistol events and they would like to be in contention for the medals.

Boxer and Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain can confirm a medal on the very day of her campaign if she wins her bout and qualify for the semifinals.

Another Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu will eye for a medal in the women's weightlifting 49kg. She is set to face strong competition from Chinese and North Korea lifters.

Apart from her, there are three more boxers - Nishant Dev, Preeti and Narender can confirm medals if they make it to the semifinals.

There are two big India vs Pakistan matches. The Indian men's squash team will face Pakistan in the gold medal match while the hockey men's team will be up against Pakistan in their group game.

India at Asian Games: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on September 30, Saturday

In athletics, Jeswin Aldrin and Sreeshankar begin their long jump qualification while Aishwarya Mishra and Muhammed Ajmal will be there in women's and men's 400m final races respectively.

On Friday, India won seven medals, including two gold. Palak Gulia won the gold and Esha Singh took home the silver in 10m air pistol event. India's Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale and Akhil Sheoran clinched the gold in 50m 3 position team event while Aishwary went on to win the silver medal in the individual event.

In tennis, doubles pair of Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni won the silver. Kiran Baliyan came up with her second best throw ever to bronze in the women's shot put event.

Also on Saturday, India's women's squash team won the bronze medal. The Indian men's badminton team also confirms medal after entering the semifinal.

