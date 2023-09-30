India at Asian Games: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on October 1, Sunday

Athletics can fetch multiple medals for India on Sunday with some of the country's big track and field stars in action.

Jyothi Yarraji will aim for a medal in women's 100m hurdles while Avinash Sable is the favourite to win the 3000m steeplechase.

India's trap shooters will be in action in the final day of event as they would want to end their campaign by winning more medals in the sport. Golfer Aditi Ashok can also finish on top in the individual event the golf team can try for a medal in the team event.

(Medal events are listed out first. Then the rest chronologically.)

MEDAL EVENTS

4 am: Golf - Anirban Lahiri, SSP Chawrasia, Hitesh Joshi and Shubhankar Sharma in men's individual and team round 4.

4 am: Golf - Aditi Ashok, Pranavi Urs and Avani Prashanth in women's individual and team round 4.

6:30 am: Shooting - Prithviraj Tondaiman, Darius Chenai and Zoravar Sandhu in men's trap individual and team qualification (phase 2) and team final.

6:30 am: Shooting - Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, Rajeshwari Kumari in women's trap individual qualification (phase 2) and team final.

12:30 pm: Shooting - Trap women's final.

13:30 pm: Shooting - Trap women's final.

4:30 pm: Boxing - Nikhat Zareen vs Raksat Chuthamat (Thailand) in women's 50kg semifinal.

4:30 pm: Athletics - Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Sahib Singh in men's shot put final.

4:40 pm: Athletics - Jeswin Aldrin and Sreeshankar Murali in men's long jump final.

4:45 pm: Athletics - Avinash Sable in men's 3000m steeplechase final. 5:35 pm: Athletics - Seema Punia in women's discus throw final.

5:50 pm: Athletics Harmilan Bains and Deeksha in women's 1500m final.

6 pm: Athletics - Jinson Johnson and Ajay Saroj in men's 1500m final.

6:45 pm: Jyothi Yarraji and Nithya Ramraj in women's 100m hurdles final.

EVENTS

5:30 am: Equestrian - Vikas Kumar-Noreway Harry, Apurva Dabhade-Valtho Des Peulpliers and Ashish Limaye-Willy Be Dun in eventing cross country team and individual events.

6:30 am: Archery - Tushar Shelke, Atanu Das, Mirnal Chauhan and Dhiraj Bommadevara in recurve men's individual qualification round.

6:30 am: Archery - Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur, Avneet Kaur and Aditi Swami in compound women's individual qualification.

After 7 am: Kurash - Aditya Dhopaokar vs Hassan Rasooli men's 81kg round of 16 bout.

7 am: Athletics - Megha Pradeep in women's canoe single 200m heat 1.

7:10 am: Athletics - Jyothi Yarraji in women's 200m round 1 heat 1.

7:26 am: Athletics - Soniya Devi in women's kayak single 500m heat 2.

7:30 am: Sepaktakraw - India vs Laos women's group match.

8:06 am: Athletics - Amlan Borgohain in men's 200m round 1 heat 4.

8:30 am: Squash - India vs South Korea mixed doubles Pool A match.

10:00 am: Squash - India vs Philippines mixed doubles Pool D match.

11:30 am: Sepaktakraw - India vs Japan men's group match.

11:50 am: Archery - Prathamesh Jawkar, Ojas Pravin Deotale, Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan in compound men's individual qualification round.

11:50 am: Archery - Prachi Singh, Simranjeet Kaur, Bhajan Kaur and Ankita Bhakat in recurve women's individual qualification round.

12:30 pm: Sepaktakraw - India vs China in women's group match.

12:30 pm: Chess - India men and women's teams round 3 matches.

1:30 pm: Squash - Mahesh Mangaonkar vs Jonathan Reyes men's singles round of 32 match.

1:30 pm: Squash - India vs Pakistan squash mixed doubles Pool A match.

1:30 pm: Hockey - India vs South Korea women's group stage match.

3 pm: Squash - India vs Pakistan mixed doubles Pool D match.

5:30 pm: Basketball - India vs China in women's group stage game.

The document will be updated with events as and when they are scheduled.