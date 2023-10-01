Asian Games: Indian men's trap team strikes gold, silver for women

Indian shooters contingent continued to enhance the medal tally on the last day of shooting action at the Asian Games, with a gold medal in men's trap and a silver in women's trap in Hangzhou on Sunday.

The trio of Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu and Prithviraj Tondaiman shot their way to 361, ahead of Kuwait (358) and China (353) for gold.

The team of Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, and Rajeshwari Kumari scored 337 to finish behind China's 355 - a whopping world record score.

India will also have representation in the last two shooting finals at the Asiad with Kynan Chenai and Zoravar Singh Sandhu reaching the six-shooter men's final. Kynan topped the qualification with 122 while Zoravar was tied with 120. There was a shoot-off to determine final rankings.

Manisha Keer snuck into the women's final with a score of tied 114, also being involved in a shoot-off and by virtue of there being three Chinese shooters (rule states that only two shooters per country can qualify.)

The women's trap final will be at 12.30 PM and the men's at 1.30 PM today.

The trap shooting competitions are held over two days with 125 shots, divided in five rounds of 25 targets each. The team medal is decided by the cumulative score of all three shooters from a country.

On Saturday, Kynan missed just two of his 75 targets to end the day in second position in the 41-man field while Zoravar was placed sixth with 72 in the men's. In the women's, Preeti Rajak shot 69 for sixth while Keer was in 12th with 66 and Rajeshwari was 19th with a score of 65 over three 25-shot rounds.

The men were in second in the team competition while the women were fighting for bronze. On Sunday, they stepped it up a notch to finish with gold and silver.