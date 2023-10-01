India at Asian Games: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on October 2, Monday

India can add more medals on Monday, especially in athletics where there are multiple finals lined up.

Long jumper Shaili Singh has her first Asian Games medal in sight, while Priti and Parul Chaudhary will be in action in the women's 3000m steeplechase. Also, India's 4x400m mixed relay team is the best in Asia, so they will push for the gold.

After confirming a medal by beating the Chinese world number 2 pair, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee face North Korea in the women's doubles semifinal on Monday (at 10:15 am).

(Medal events are listed out first. Then the rest chronologically.)

MEDAL EVENTS

7:40 am: Canoe Sprint - Niraj Verma in men's canoe single 1000m final (medal event).

8:20 am: Canoe Sprint - Shivani Verma and Megha Peadeep in women's canoe double 500m final

8:25 am: Canoe Sprint - Parvathy Geetha and Binita Chanu in women's kayak double 500m final (medal event).

9:15 am: Canoe Sprint - Ribason Singh and Gyaneshwor Singh in men's canoe double 500m final (medal event).

4:40 pm: Athletics - Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan in women's long jump final (medal event).

4:50 pm: Athletics - Priti and Parul Chaudhary in women's 3000m steeplechase final (medal event).

6:10 pm: Athletics - India in 4x400 mixed relay final (medal event).

EVENTS

5:30 am: Equestrian - Vikas Kumar-Noreway Harry, Apurva Dabhade-Valtho Des Peulpliers and Ashish Limaye-Willy Be Dun in eventing jumping team final and individual final.

6:30 am: Archery - Elimination rounds in compound and recurve event up to pre-quarters.

6:30 am onwards: Bridge - Men's, women's mixed team rounds.

6:30 am onwards: Roller skating - India's Aryanpal Ghuman, Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Kamble and Vikram Inghale in men's speed skating 3000m relay race.

6:30 am onwards: Athletics - Tejaswin Shankar in men's decathlon.

6:40 am: Athletics - Sandesh Jesse in men's high jump qualification Group A.

6:40 am: Athletics - Sarvesh Kushare in men's high jump qualification Group B.

7:00 am onwards: Kurash - Jyoti Tokas vs Melika Omid (Iran) in women's 87kg quarterfinal, Yash Chauhan vs Sadegh Azarang (Iran) in men's 90kg quarterfinal.

7:17 am: Athletics - Afsal in men's 800m round 1 - heat 2.

7:24 am: Athletics - Krishan Kumar in men's 800m round 1 - heat 3.

7:30 am: Sepaktakraw - India vs Singapore men's group game.

7:30 am onwards: Badminton - Men's and women's singles round of 64 matches. Doubles and mixed doubles round of 32 matches.

7:45 am: Athletics - Santosh Kumar in men's 400m hurdles round 1 - heat 1.

8:01 am: Athletics - Yashas Palaksha in men's 400m hurdles round 1 - heat 3.

8:10 am: Athletics - Vithya Ramraj in women's 400m hurdles round 1 - heat 1.

8:18 am: Athletics - Sinchal in women's 400m hurdles round 1 - heat 2.

10 am: Squash - Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Sandhu vs Thailand in mixed doubles group match.

10:15 am: Table tennis - Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee vs Cha Suyong and Pak Sugyong (North Korea) in women's doubles semifinals.

12:30 pm onwards: Chess - Men's and women's team round 4 matches.

12:30 pm: Sepaktakraw - India vs Philippines men's group game.

12:30 pm: Sepaktakraw - India vs Philippines women's group game.

1:15 pm: Hockey - India vs Bangladesh in men's group match.

1:30 pm: Kabaddi - India vs Chinese Taipei women's group game.

4:30 pm: Diving - London Singh in men's 1m Springboard final.

The document will be updated with events as and when they are scheduled.