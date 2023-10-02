India at Asian Games: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on October 3, Tuesday

Athletics can fetch multiple medals for India at the Asian Games on Tuesday with quite a few finals lined up in the evening session. Vithya Ramraj, Annu Rani and Parul Chaudhary are some of the medal favourites.

In badminton, PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy starts their singles campaign while the men's cricket team also play their first game. There are couple of boxing semis lined up with Lovlina Borgohain and Preeti looking to reach the final.

Here's a look at the schedule for Indians in action at the Asian Games on Tuesday.

(Medal events are listed out first. Then the rest chronologically.)

MEDAL EVENTS

6:30 am onwards: Athletics - Tejaswin Shankar in men's decathlon.

7:45 am: Canoe sprint - Soniya Devi in women's kayak single 500m final.

8:20 am: Canoe sprint - Men's canoe double 1000m final.

9:15 am: Canoe sprint - Soniya Devi, Parvathy Geetha, Binita Chanu and Dimita Devi in women's kayak four 500m final.

9:30 am: Canoe sprint - Kaveri and Neha Devi in women's canoe double 200m final.

11:30 am: Boxing - Preeti vs Chang Yuan (China) in women's 54kg semifinal.

12:00 pm: Boxing - Lovlina Borgohain vs Baison Maneekon (Thailand) in women's 75kg semifinal.

5:15 pm: Boxing - Sachin vs Lyu Ping (China) in men's 57kg quarterfinal.

6:30 pm: Boxing - Narender vs Kamshybek Kunkabayev in men's +92kg semifinal.

4:30 pm: Athletics - Pooja and Rubina Yadav in women's high jump final.

4:40 pm: Athletics - Praveen Chitharavel and Abdulla Aboobacker in men's triple jump.

4:50 pm: Athletics - Vithya Ramraj in women's 400m hurdles final.

5:05 pm: Athletics - Yashas Palaksha and Santosh Kumar Tamilarasan in men's 400m hurdles final.

5:20 pm: Athletics - Ankita and Parul Chaudhary in women's 5000m final.

5:40 pm: Athletics - Annu Rani in women's javelin throw final.

5:55 pm: Athletics - Krishan Kumar and Mohammed Afsal in men's 800m final.

OTHER EVENTS

6:00 am: Kabaddi - India vs Bangladesh men's group game.

6:10 am: Archery - Jyothi Sureka Vennam vs Adel Zhexenbinova (Kazakhstan) in compound women's individual quarterfinals.

6:30 am: Cricket - India vs Nepal men's quarterfinal match.

6:30 am: Archery - Aditi Swami vs Amparo Cojuangco (Philippines) in compound women's individual quarterfinals.

6:30 am: Sepaktakraw - India vs South Korea in men's group match.

6:30 am onwards: Bridge - Men's, women's and mixed team semifinals.

6:40 am: Athletics - Chanda in women's 800m heat 1.

6:48 am: Athletics - Harmilan Bains in women's 800m heat 2.

7:10 am: Athletics - Men's 4x400m relay heat.

7:45 am: Hockey - India vs Hong Kong women's pool A match.

7:50 am: Archery - Abhishek Verma vs Andrey Tyutyun (Kazakhstan) in compound men's individual quarterfinals.

8:10 am: Archery - Pravin Deotale vs Akbarali Karaayev (Kazakhstan) in compound men's individual quarterfinals.

8:10 am: Badminton - HS Prannoy vs Batdavaa Munkhbat (Mongolia) in men's singles round of 32 match.

8:30 am: Squash - Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh vs Japan in mixed doubles group match.

8:50 am: Badminton - PV Sindhu vs Hsu Wen-Chi (Chinese Taipei) in women's singles round of 32 match.

9 am onwards: Soft tennis - India women's team group matches against Japan, China, Mongolia, and Vietnam. India men's team group matches against Cambodia, Thailand, Chinese Taipei and South Korea.

9 am: Rock climbing - Anisha Verma and Shivpreet Pannu in women's speed qualification.

9:40 am: Rock climbing - Aman Verma and Dhiraj Birajdar in men's speed qualification.

10:00 am: Squash - Deepika Palikkal and Harinder Sandhu vs Hong Kong in mixed doubles group match.

10:30 am: Diving - London Singh and Siddharth Pardeshi in men's 3m springboard prelim.

10:50 am: Badminton - Ashmita Chaliha vs Gregoria Tunjung (Indonesia) in women's singles round of 32 match.

12:10 pm: Archery - Atanu Das vs Qi Xiangshuo (China) in recurve men's quarterfinal.

12:30 pm: Archery - Dhiraj Bommadevara vs Ilfat Abdullin (Kazakhstan) in recurve men's individual quarterfinal.

12:30 pm: Chess - Men's and women's team events round 5.

12:50 pm: Badminton - Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand vs Abdul Razzaq An (Maldives) and Abdul Razzaq FN in women's doubles round of 32 match.

1:30 pm: Kabaddi - India vs South Korea women's group game.

2:10 pm: Badminton - Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa vs Ismail Fathuhulla and AA Rasheed (Maldives) in women's doubles round of 32 match.

2:10 pm: Badminton - Kidambi Srikanth vs Lee Yungyu in men's singles round of 32 match.

The document will be updated with events as and when they are scheduled.