India at Asian Games: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on October 4, Wednesday

Defending Olympic and Asian Games gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will be in action on Wednesday. He will be facing competition from Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem in the men's javelin throw.

The men's hockey team will aim to book their spot in the final with a win over South Korea while India's compound archers Jyothi Vennam and Ojas Deotale will eye gold in the mixed team event.

(Medal events are listed out first. Then the rest chronologically.)

MEDAL EVENTS

4:30 am: Athletics - Ram Baboo and Manju Rani in 35km race walk mixed team event.

6:10 am: Archery - Jyothi Vennam and Ojas Deotale vs Malaysia in compound mixed team quarterfinal. Followed by medal rounds.

6:30 am: Equestrian - Yash Nensee-DA Mour Du Wenuphar, Kirat Singh Nagra-Alvin B and Tejas Dhingra-Stan KJ in jumping individual qualifier and team event final.

6:30 am onwards: Bridge - Men's and women's team semifinal.

7:30 am onwards: Wrestling - Neeraj vs Makhmud Bakhshilloev (Uzbekistan) in men's Greco-Roman 67kg pre quarterfinals, Sunil Kumar vs Peng Fei in men's Greco-Roman 87kg pre quarterfinals, Gyanerder vs Meysam Dalkhani (Iran) in men's Greco-Roman 60kg pre quarterfinals, Vikas vs TBD in men's Greco-Roman 60kg quarterfinals. Followed by medal rounds.

4:35 pm: Athletics - Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in men's javelin throw final. 4:40 pm: Athletics - Sheena Varkey in women's triple jump final.

4:55 pm: Athletics - Harmilan Bains and Chanda in women's 800m final.

5:10 pm: Athletics - Gulveer Singh and Avinash Sable in men's 5000m final.

5:45 pm: Athletics - Women's 4x400m relay final.

6:05 pm: Athletics - Men's 4x400m relay final.

EVENTS

6 am: Kabaddi - India vs Thailand men's group match.

7:30 am: Badminton - PV Sindhu vs Putri Kasuma Wardani (Indonesia) in women's singles round of 16 match.

7:50 am: Badminton - HS Prannoy vs Dmitriy Panarin (Kazakhstan) in men's singles round of 16 match. 8:10 am: Badminton - Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand vs Kim S and Kong H (South Korea).

8 am: Volleyball - India vs Nepal in women's classification match.

8:30 am: Badminton - Sai Prateek and Tanisha Crasto vs Chen TJ and Toh EW (Malaysia) in mixed doubles round of 16 match.

9:10 am: Badminton - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin (Indonesia) in men's doubles round of 16 match.

9:05 am: Sports climbing - India in women's speed relay qualification.

9:30 am: Squash - Deepika Palikkal and Harinder Pal Sandhu vs Hong Kong in mixed doubles semifinals.

10:10 am: Badminton - Kidambi Srikanth vs Kodai Naroka (Japan) in men's singles round of 16 match.

10:30 am: Badminton - Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponappa vs Zhang S and Zheng Yu (China) in women's doubles round of 16 match.

10:30 am: Squash - Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh vs Malaysia in mixed doubles semifinals.

10:30 am: Diving - Siddharth Pardeshi in men's 10m platform prelim.

11:50 am: Archery - Ankita Bhakat and Atanu Das vs Indonesia in recurve mixed team quarterfinal.

12:30 pm: Chess - Men's and women's team round 6.

1:30 pm: Kabaddi - India vs Thailand in women's group match.

1:30 pm: Hockey - India vs South Korea men's semifinals.

3:30 pm: Squash - Saurav Ghosal vs TBD.

The document will be updated with events as and when they are scheduled.