Asian Games LIVE, Day 11: India eye multiple medals in archery, athletics and boxing

It's Neeraj Chopra day.

Day 11 of the Asian Games, October 4 was already bookmarked eons ago as Neeraj Chopra took to the field once more to defend his Asian Games gold from 2018. Yet, there's a big absence as the bronze winner from 2018 and perhaps his major competitor this time around - Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem - has reportedly pulled out on the eve of the javelin throw event with a knee injury.

Yet, having won every gold there is to win, Neeraj is keen to do it all over again, aiming to breach the 90m mark that has eluded him all these years.

Even if Neeraj Chopra might hog the headlines, he will not hog the medals as plenty of Indian athletes are in the fray to add to India's tally, which currently stands at 69. Avinash Sable (men's 5000m final) and the men's and women's 4x400 relay team are in the running for medals, with Harminlan Bains bidding to emulate her mother in the women's 800m final.

Lovlina Borgohain will vie for gold in the women's 75kg boxing event, with Parveen Hooda also featuring in the women's 57kg semifinal.

Ram Baboo and Manju Rani begin the day with a 4 am IST start in the 35km race walk mixed team event, which will be followed by Jyothi Vennam and Ojas Deotale vs Malaysia in compound mixed team quarterfinal, and medal rounds if they progress (begins 6:30am).

Look out for equestrian and the bridge teams to add to the medal tally, while India's Greco-Roman wrestling contingent bids for medals.

India at Asian Games: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on October 4, Wednesday

