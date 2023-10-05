India at Asian Games: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on October 6, Friday

India men's hockey team will look to add to gold medal tally on Friday as they take on Japan in the final. HS Prannoy will want to keep his winning momentum going and qualify for men's singles final while the cricket team faces Bangladesh in their semifinal.

Bajrang Punia will be in action on Friday as he begins his wrestling campaign. Archery men's and women's recurve teams will also eye medals to add to the sport's already impressive tally.

Here's a look at India's schedule for October 6, Friday.

(Medal events are listed out first. Then the rest chronologically.)

MEDAL EVENTS

6:30 am: Bridge - Men's team final session 4, 5 and 6.

6:30 am: Equestrian - Yash Nansee in jumping individual competition.

6:30 am onwards: Ju-Jitsu Rohini Kalam vs Asma Alhosani (UAE) in women's 52kg round of 16 bout. Followed by medal rounds.

Anupama Swain vs Jie Miao (China) in women's 52kg round of 16 bout. Followed by medal rounds.

Angitha Shyju vs Gaeun Geum (South Korea) in women's 57kg round of 32 bout. Followed by medal rounds.

Nikita Choudhary vs Udval Tsogkhuu (Mongolia) in women's 57 kg round of 16 bout. Medal rounds later in the day if they qualify. Followed by medal rounds.

6:35 am: Archery - Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Simranjeet Kaur vs Japan in recurve women's team quarterfinal. Followed by medal rounds.

7:30 am onwards: Wrestling - Aman vs Kim Sunggwon (South Korea) in women's 57kg freestyle round of 16 bout.

Sonam vs Sushila Chand (Nepal) in women's 62kg freestyle round of 16 bout.

Bajrang vs Ronil Tubog (Philippines) in men's 65kg freestyle round of 16 bout.

Kiran vs TBD in women's freestyle 76kg quarterfinal.

Radhika vs TBD in women's freestyle 68kg quarterfinal.

11:50 am: Archery - Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Tushar Shelke vs Mongolia in recurve men's quarterfinal. Followed by medal rounds.

4 pm: Hockey - India vs Japan in men's final.

EVENTS

6:30 am: Badminton - HS Prannoy vs LI Shifeng in men's singles semifinals.

6:30 am: Sepaktakraw - India vs Myanmar in men's regu group match.

6:30 am: Cricket - India vs Bangladesh in men's semifinals.

6:30 am: Sports climbing - Aman Verma and Bharath Pereira in men's boulder and lead semifinal-boulder.

10:50 am: Sports climbing - Aman Verma and Bharath Pereira in men's boulder and lead semifinal-lead.

7 am: Kabaddi - India vs Nepal in women's semifinal.

7:30 am onwards: Soft tennis - Aadhya Tiwari, Jay Meena, Aniket Patel and Raga Sri in men's and women's singles prelim rounds.

12:30 pm: Chess - Men's and women's team round 8.

12:30 pm: Kabaddi - India vs Pakistan in men's semifinal.

The document will be updated with events as and when they are scheduled.