Archery's clutch 100%, Prannoy ends 41 ; India's Day 12 at Asian Games defined by numbers

India quickly moved on from the feat of making the Hangzhou Asian Games their best ever, as the medals rained in and the contingent is now making a serious push for a startling 100 medals. Day 12 saw a glut of medals being confirmed, while there were three gold medals coming in.

Here, ESPN India picks out 7 unique numbers that truly helped define the day that India had on Thursday, October 5.

230 - 229

At the end of three ends, the score read 171-171. At the end of four ends, it was 230-229. By one point, India had won the women's team compound final. And the difference was that there were two South Korean 9s to India's one. Clutch.

3/3

There have been three compound archery finals. All three have been won by India: the mixed team of Jyothi Vennam and Ojas Deotale, the women's team of Jyothi, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur and the men's team of Ojas, Abhishek Verma and Prathamesh Jawkar. In the individual finals, India are guaranteed one gold (it's Abhishek vs Ojas) and have a representative (Jyothi) in the other.

130

Number of consecutive wins now won by the juggernaut that is Akari Fujinami as she breezed her way to Asiad wrestling gold (including beating India's Antim Panghal on the way). She also only allowed one match to go into the second round: when she destroyed Pang Qianyu 10-0 within a minute and three seconds of the second round.

2 and 2

HS Prannoy was up two match points in the second game, and Lee Zii Jia pegged him back. LZJ was then two match points up in the decider and a visibly struggling Prannoy (back injury) somehow saved it and then converted it into an epic win.

41

Years since India won a medal in men's singles badminton at the Asian Games (Syed Modi, 1982). That's a long-standing number that's now been erased by Prannoy.

123

The points difference built up by the Indian men's kabaddi team as they get into the semifinals vs Pakistan. They scored 224, conceded 101.

100?

