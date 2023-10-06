India hit 100 at Asian Games, here's every medal winner of the record-breaking campaign

India won their 100th medal of the Hangzhou Asian Games with Sonam Malik winning bronze in the wrestling. They now have 91 medals handed to them, and another 9 medals confirmed, with only the exact colour - gold, silver or bronze - to be confirmed. India had long crossed their previous best tally, of 70 medals, but the century mark will make this Games even more special. The tally seemed improbable when the Games started but surprise wins in equestrian, sailing and rowing, and expected large hauls in shooting and athletics, helped India cross the line with a day (and several more medals) to go.

Here's how they did it:

India's current official medal count: 91 (full list below this)

Guaranteed medals with final rounds left to play

Compound Archery - 3 -- Abhishek Verma will face Ojas Pravin Deotale in the final of the men's individual event on Saturday, so India will split the gold and silver medals there. The same day, Jyothi Surekha Vennam will be in the women's individual final and will win gold or silver

Kabaddi - 2 -- Both the Indian men and women have qualified for the finals.

Bridge - 1 -- The Indian men's team continues their final against Hong Kong on Friday and will come back from Hangzhou with at least a silver medal.

Men's Hockey - 1 -- The Indian men's team face off against Japan in the final on Friday in their attempt to regain the Asian Games gold medal and qualify for the Olympics.

Badminton - 1 -- Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will also win at least a bronze medal, and will face the Malaysian pair of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the semifinal on Thursday.

Men's Cricket - 1 -- Ruturaj Gaikwad's team qualified for the final with a comfortable nine-wicket win over Bangladesh in the semifinal, as they chased down the target of 97 with more than ten overs remaining.

India's medal count after guaranteed medals added - 100

FULL LIST OF MEDAL WINNERS:

GOLDS

Compound Mixed Team - Archery - Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Praveen Deotale

Across the semifinal and final, Jyothi and Ojas only dropped one point in each match, to win India's first archery gold medal at Hangzhou with a most dominant performance.

Compound Women's Team - Archery - Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami, Parneet Kaur

This compound squad is something else: Once again, they Indian women's team showed why they are world champions with a comfortable win over Chinese Taipei in the gold medal match.

Compound Men's Team - Archery - Ojas Pravin Deotale, Prathamesh Jawkar, Abhishek Verma

The dominance continued as the Indian men followed suit soon after, beating South Korea by five points to win gold. That made it 3 golds in 3 compound finals so far.

Men's Javelin Throw - Athletics - Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra was the overwhelming favourite in the absence of Arshad Nadeem, but he was surprisingly pushed to his limit by compatriot Kishore Kumar Jena. That got out of him a season's best of 88.88m, which gave him a second consecutive Asian Games gold.

Men's 4x400m Relay - Athletics

The Asian record-holding team of Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammad Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh took the lead very early in the race, set the pace, and won the Asian Games gold to cap an excellent season, that also saw them break the Asian record at the World Championships earlier this year.

Men's 3000m steeplechase - Athletics - Avinash Sable

He may have been expected to win but Avinash Sable turned in a formality as he ran a Games record time 8:19.50 to obliterate the field.

Men's shot-put - Athletics - Tajinderpal Singh Toor

The defending champion from the 2018 Asian Games defended his title on the last throw: hurling it a massive 20.36m effort to win gold and finish ahead of Mohamed Daouda Tolo of Saudi Arabia (20.18m). He became only the fourth Indian to win back-to-back golds at the Asian Games.

Women's 5000m - Gold - Parul Chaudhary

Parul Chaudhary ran a sensational strategic race behind Japan's Ririka Hironaka, before pulling out one of the all-time great kicks with 50m to go, produced a stunning final push that won India their third gold medal in athletics.

Women's Javelin Throw - Gold - Annu Rani

Annu Rani produced her best performance of the year at the perfect time, making up for a poor season with a 62.92m throw to win her second Asian Games medal, following her bronze in Incheon in 2014. She and Neeraj made it the first time Indians stood atop the podium for men's and women's javelin.

Women's Team - Cricket

After a routine win over Bangladesh in the semifinal, India proved too good for Sri Lanka in the final, on a sticky wicket for batting..

Dressage Team - Equestrian

Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Vipul Chheda, Divyakriti Singh, Sudipti Hajela won India's first equestrian gold medal at the Asian Games since 1982. This team medal was also India's first-ever dressage gold medal in Asian Games history.

Men's 10m Air Pistol Team - Shooting - Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema, Shiva Narwal

The Indian trio combined to take the team gold with a score of 1733, beating China to second place and it came in dramatic fashion, Narwal and Sarabjot nailing perfect 10s in their last shots to win gold by one point.

Men's 10m Air Rifle Team - Shooting - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil, Divyansh Singh Panwar

India's first gold medal of the Games came in an event where all three Indians finished in the top eight of the qualification stage. China's Sheng Lihao set a world record in the qualifying stage in a stunning display, but the Indian trio managed to upstage the hosts to set a team world record and take gold.

Men's 50m Rifle 3 Position Team - Shooting - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale and Akhil Sheoran

India dominated the team event right from the off with the country's shooters scoring a world record 1769. It was so dominant that India had mathematically claimed gold even before China could complete all of their shots.

Women's 10m Air Pistol Women - Shooting - Palak Gulia

In a remarkable showing, 17-year-old Palak Gulia shot an Asian Games record score of 242.1, finishing ahead of compatriot Esha Singh to win gold. Stunning.

Women's 25m Pistol Team - Shooting - Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan

India dominated this event right from the start. Manu and Esha constantly remained in and around the top right from the start, and India's third shooter, Rhythm, even finished in a qualification position, but couldn't make the final due to only two shooters from a country being allowed in finals.

Women's 50m Rifle 3 Position - Shooting - Sift Kaur Samra

Sift Kaur Samra finished second in qualification with a national record, before pulling out a sensational performance to dominate the final and eventually win by a massive 7.4 points. It was an event which saw India win two medals. Samra also became India's first individual medalist at the Hangzhou Games.

Men's Trap Team - Shooting - Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Sandhu, Prithviraj Tondaiman

The Indians combined to finish with a games record of 361 out of 375 shots, to finish two points ahead of second-placed Kuwait.

Men's Team - Gold - Saurav Ghosal, Abhay Singh, Mahesh Mangaonkar, Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu

In a tight, dramatic final, India beat Pakistan 2-1. Mahesh Mangaonkar lost the opening game to Nasir Iqbal, but Saurav Ghosal and Abhay Singh won their matches to win India's first squash gold of these Asian Games.

Mixed Doubles - Gold - Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Sandhu

After tough matches in the quarterfinal and semifinal, the top seeds lived up to their billing.as they won the final in straight games against their Malaysian opponents.

Mixed Doubles - Gold - Rohan Bopanna, Rutuja Bhosale

In a superb comeback win in the gold medal match, Bopanna and Bhosale lost the first set but came back superbly in the second and then swept the match tie-break to keep India's streak of winning tennis gold medals at every Asian Games since 2002 alive.

SILVERS

Recurve men's team - Archery - Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tushar Shelke

A stunning run into the finals ended when they were beaten by a near-perfect South Korea. But this is India's best ever finish in men's team recurve archery, besting the bronze they achieved in 2010.

Men's Javelin Throw - Athletics - Kishore Kumar Jena

Imagine putting almost three more metres to your personal best, giving the GOATness of Neeraj Chopra a real scare, and qualifying for the Olympics. Just another Wednesday, for Kishore Kumar Jena.

Men's Long Jump - Athletics - Sreeshankar Murali

Sreeshankar started slow, as he is wont to, before, with his fourth jump, Sreeshankar produced a brilliant 8.19m jump, and eventually finished just 3cm behind the eventual winner, China's Wang Jianan.

Women's 100m Hurdles - Athletics - Jyothi Yarraji

After a chaotically dramatic start where Jyothi Yarraji was first DQ-ed for some reason and then allowed to race, she won bronze. This was then then upgraded to a silver after China's Wanni Yu was DQ-ed for a false start.

Men's Decathlon - Athletics - Tejaswin Shankar

High jumper turned Decathlete Tejaswin Shankar broke the decathlon national record by 8 points and finished second behind China's Sun Qihao. His total of 7666 points was 150 points behind Sun.

Men's 5000m - Athletics - Avinash Sable

In typical Sable style, the great Indian runner won his second medal of the Asiad in the 5000m with a silver to follow up his gold in the 3000m steeplechase.

Women's 4x400m Relay - Athletics - Vithya Ramraj, Aishwarya Mishra, Prachi, Subha Venkatesh

After trailing for the entire race, Subha Venkatesh came *this* close to pulling off the impossible, and running Bahrain's former world champion Salwa Eid Nasser close.

Mixed 4x400m Relay - Athletics - Muhammed Ajmal, Rajesh Ramesh, Vithya Ramraj, Subha Venkatesan

The Indians finished the race in third place, 0.09 seconds begind the Sri Lankans. However, India's medal was upgraded to a silver after Sri Lanka were disqualified for a lane infringement.

Women's Long Jump - Athletics - Ancy Sojan

Shaili Singh was favourite to medal, but the pressure got to her. At the other end of the spectrum, Ancy Sojan shone in the spotlight. She finished with a best jump of 6.63m to win silver, 10cm behind the eventual winner.

Men's 10000m - Athletics - Karthik Kumar

Karthik set the pace early in the race, then stayed with the lead pack, took advantage of a collision that left three runners behind, and then timed his final sprint to overtake his compatriot Gulveer Singh.

Women's 3000m Steeplechase - Athletics - Parul Chaudhary

World champion Winfred Yavi was always the favourite in this event, and so it proved, but Parul Chaudhary managed to meet expectations and finished in second place.

Women's 1500m - Athletics - Harmilan Bains

In her first major international competition representing India, Harmilan Bains finished a superb second as India won a whole bunch of track and field medals on October 1.

Women's 800m - Athletics - Harmilan Bains

Harmilan Bains did it again, this time emulating her mother Madhuri Singh to win a special Asian Games silver in 800m, and also won her second silver of the Hangzhou games.

Men's 1500m - Athletics - Ajay Kumar Saroj

The Asian athletics championship winner once again ran an excellent race here, timing his charge in the last 200m to perfection, to finish second.

Men's 800m - Athletics - Muhammad Afsal

Afsal took control of the race early on and led for most of it, and looked primed for a stunning gold; but was out-sprinted at the very end by a sensational final kick from the Saudi Arabian Essa Ali Kzwani.

Men's Team - Badminton

With in-form star (and individual semifinalist) HS Prannoy sitting out nursing a back injury, India went down to China 3-2 in the final. Lakshya Sen and the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty put India in a 2-0 lead, but the Chinese hauled the lead back, as Srikanth Kidambi, Mithun Manjunath and the pair of Dhruv Kapila and Sai Pratheek Krishna Prasad lost their matches.

Women's 75kg - Boxing - Lovlina Borgohain

A favourable draw saw the Indian Olympic bronze medallist fly through to the final, where she was outclassed by China's Li Qian in a unanimous decision. This was India's best boxing performance of the Games, in what was India's last involvement in boxing at the Asian Games, as they finished without a single gold medal.

Women's Individual - Golf - Aditi Ashok

Aditi Ashok looked nailed on to win gold, flying into a seven-stroke lead at the beginning of the final round. But disaster stuck on final day as she shot a five over par in the last round to lose the gold to Thailand's Arpichaya Yubol.

Men's Lightweight Double Sculls - Rowing - Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh

Inda's best rowers, Olympians Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal Jat pulled off a superb race, even though Arvind was struggling with a back injury in the build-up to the Games. The Indians finished only behind Asian rowing giants China.

Men's Eight - Rowing - Neeraj, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neetish Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish, and Dhananjay Uttam Pande

Starting well, India even pushed China temporarily through the middle of the race, but eventually the hosts were too good, and India finished behind them to win silver.

Girl's Dinghy - Sailing - Neha Thakur

India's first medal in sailing at the Asian Games came through a 17-year-old from Madhya Pradesh who wouldn't even have been here had it been held on schedule last year. Neha Thakur went through a gruelling 11 races within the space of a week to finish second behind Thailand's Noppasorn Khunboonjan.

Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions - Shooting - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

Tomar grabbed his fourth medal of these Asian Games with a stellar comeback to claim silver, with compatriot Swapnil Kusale fading badly to finish 4th after leading for large parts of the final. Tomar ended up beating the Games record with a 459.7, but that was eclipsed by Du Linshu of China, who claimed gold.

Women's 10m Air Rifle Team - Shooting - Ramita Jindal, Mehuli Ghosh, Ashi Chouksey

The Indians all had slow starts in the first series of qualification shots, but Ramita Jindal and Mehuli Ghosh recovered superbly, especially the former, who placed herself in between the Chinese domination at the top of qualifying, and ensured the collective finished in second place.

Women's 10m Air Pistol Team - Shooting - Esha Singh, Palak Gulia and Divya TS

The Indian trio finished 5 points behind eventual gold-winners China, having to make a comeback after a slow start to score 1731 points and thus grab silver. Esha Singh and Palak Gulia shot 579 and 577 (fifth and seventh) to qualify for the final, in which they won silver and gold respectively.

Women's 10m Air Pistol - Shooting - Esha Singh

Esha Singh took her medal tally for the games to four, holding off multiple opponents to finish second with 239.7 points, taking the silver medal.

Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team - Shooting - Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik

Chouksey won her second medal of the Asian Games, as the Indians finished only behind runaway eventual winners China. Both Samra and Chouksey also qualified for the final of the individual event.

Women's 25m Pistol - Shooting - Esha Singh

After an inconsistent start to the final, Esha Singh produced a superb back-half in the final to upstage a Chinese and a Korean to finish with 34 points and in second place. For context, the Asian Games record before this final was 34, but that ended up being obliterated by China's Liu Rui who scored 38 points.

Men's Skeet - Shooting - Anant Jeet Singh Naruka

The Asian Games record heading into this final was 52. Anant Jeet Singh Naruka finished with 58. His only problem? Kuwait's Abdullah Alrashidi finished with a perfect score of 60. How do you compete with perfection? You just doff your hat and take home a well-deserved silver medal.

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team - Shooting - Divya TS and Sarabjot Singh

The Indians dominated the early exchanges, and even held the lead almost until the end. The Chinese pair of Zhang Bowen and Jiang Ranxin pipped the Indians to the gold medal in the final of the event, with some incredible shooting right at the end of the final.

Women's Trap Team - Shooting - Rajeshwari Kumari, Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak

India finished second in the trap team event, with a score of 337 out of 375, 19 points behind winners China who broke the world record.

Men's Singles - Squash - Saurav Ghosal

The Indian veteran won his fifth straight Asian Games singles medal, and his ninth Asian Games medal, but that singles gold continued to remain out of his grasp.

Men's Doubles - Tennis - Ramkumar Ramanathan, Saketh Myneni

This was Ramkumar's his first Asiad medal, while Saketh won his third after being defeated in the final of the men's doubles tennis event, losing out to Chinese Taipei.

Women's Sanda 60kg - Wushu - Naorem Roshibina Devi

Roshibina Devi became the most successful Wushu athlete in Indian history, claiming silver in addition to her bronze from the 2018 Jakarta Games. Xiaowei Wu of China proved too much in the final, but take into account the off-mat factors Roshibina had to deal with, it was a superb performance nonetheless.

BRONZES

Women's Doubles - Table Tennis - Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee

After a sensational win over the Chinese world no 2 pair of Chen Meng and Wang Yidi in the quarterfinals, the Indians came just short against their North Korean opponents Cha Su Yong and Pak Su Gyong in a close semifinal. Sutirtha and Ayhika became India's first women's doubles medallists in table tennis.

Recurve Women's Team - Archery - Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, Simranjeet Kaur

In a low-scoring and tense affair, India held their nerve at the end to pip Vietnam to bronze

Men's Triple Jump - Athletics - Praveen Chithravel

Chithravel made up for missing out on a CWG medal by taking bronze at the Asiad, with a best jump of 16.68m. Compatriot Abdulla Aboobacker finished fourth.

Women's 3000m Steeplechase - Athletics - Priti Lamba

Priti Lamba was nowhere in medal contention... and then in the last 20 metres of the race, she produced a final burst of speed out of nowhere to give India two medals from the steeplechase.

Men's 10000m - Athletics - Gulveer Singh

Gulveer kept pace with the lead pack throughout the race, and reaped the benefit of maintaining a consistent pace, as India won two medals in the same event.

Women's Shot Put - Athletics - Kiran Baliyan

Baliyan, in her first international competition for five years, and her first time competing abroad, threw a massive 17.36m - her career's second-best throw to finish third, behind a Chinese 1-2.

Men's 1500m - Athletics - Jinson Johnson

The defending champion from Jakarta 2018 was on the podium again, as he timed his final sprint to perfection to put two Indians on the podium for the second time in two days in the athletics events.

Women's Discus Throw - Athletics - Seema Punia

The 40-year-old veteran, Seema Punia, won the third Asian Games medal of her career. A bronze here to go with her collection of gold from Incheon in 2014 and the bronze from Jakarta in 2018.

Women's Heptathon - Athletics - Nandini Agasara

Nandini Agasara was in fifth place heading into the final event of the heptathlon - the 800m. She produced a personal best time in it, to upstage compatriot Swapna Barman (defending Asian Games champion) and finish the third.

Women's 400m Hurdles - Athletics - Vithya Ramraj

After equaling PT Usha's long-standing national record in the heats, Vithya Ramraj ran another excellent race in the final to finish with bronze.

35km Race Walk Mixed Team - Athletics - Ram Baboo and Manju Rani

In a gruelling race, India finished behind China and Japan in the 5-team race.

Men's Singles - Badminton

Braving a bad back, HS Prannoy forced himself into the semifinals with a stunning win over Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia, but All England champ Li Shi Feng of China was an obstacle too much.

Women's 50kg - Boxing - Nikhat Zareen

Reigning double world champion and overwhelming favourite Nikhat Zareen did not win the Asian Games title, as she suffered an upset loss in the semifinals. That semifinal, though, atleast did end up giving her a quota place for the Paris Olympics.

Women's 54kg - Boxing - Preeti Pawar

After an impressive start to the campaign, Preeti's Asian Games campaign came to an end with a loss to a home favourite.

Men's 92+kg - Boxing - Narender Berwal

Narender lost to Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Kamshybek Kunkabayev 0-5 in the semifinals but had done enough before to earn himself a bronze medal.

Women's 57kg - Boxing - Parveen Hooda

Parveen was easily beaten by Chinese Taipei's Lin Yu Ting in the semi, but she finished her campaign with a bronze medal and a Paris Olympics quota.

Men's 1000m Canoe Sprint - Canoeing - Arjun Singh and Salam Sunil Singh

India's surprise (and only) medal in canoeing at the games came through the pair of Arjun and Sunil, who finished behind duos from Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

Dressage Individual - Equestrian

Anush Agarwalla won India's first-ever individual bronze in dressage at the Asian Games. Compatriot Hriday Vipul Chheda was eliminated from contention in the final due to blood on his horse's (Emerald) leg.

Women's 3000m Speed Skating Relay - Skating - Aarathy Kasthuri Raj, Heeral Sadhu, Sanjana Bathula, Karthika Jagadeeswaran

India's first medal in skating came after the team finished in third place behind Chinese Taipei and South Korea.

Men's 3000m Speed Skating Relay - Skating - Aryanpal Ghuman, Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Kamble, VikramIngale

Chinese Taipei and South Korea were running a race of their own, much like in the women's event, but India did enough to finish in third place ahead of Iran and Thailand.

Men's Pair - Rowing - Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram

As with the other rowing races, India again made a late push for a higher medal, in this case silver, but eventually the pairs of Hong Kong and Uzbekistan were just too good for the Indians to overtake.

Men's Four - Rowing - Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Punit Kumar

Of the races that involved China, this was the one where the Indians got closest to the host nation, eventually finishing a mere 0.77 seconds behind the hosts. Uzbekistan took the gold in the event.

Men's Quadruple Sculls - Rowing - Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh

Satnam Singh and Parminder Singh combined with Jakar Khan and Sukhmeet Singh to win bronze. The Indians started off a bit slow, but then overtook Indonesia around a quarter of a way into the race, and stayed there until the end, behind China and Uzbekistan.

Men's Windsurfing RS:X class - Sailing - Eabad Ali

That first medal was quickly followed by Eabad Ali's in the men's windsurfing event: as he finished with 57 points after 14 races to take the bronze.

Men's Dinghy ILCA7 - Sailing - Vishnu Saravanan

India's third medal in sailing at the Asian Games came through Vishnu Saravanan: at the time this was the 20th medal of the Games.

Women's Team - Sepaktakraw

Priya Devi Elangbam, Chaobo Devi Oinam, Maipak Devi Ayepkam, Khusbhu and Bi Devi Elangbam won India a creditable bronze, despite losing to Sepaktakraw giants Thailand in the semifinal

Women's 10m Air Rifle - Shooting - Ramita Jindal

Just like the men's 10m Air Rifle, Indians finished third and fourth in the final. Mehuli finished just outside of the medals, because Ramita pulled off some clutch shots at crucial times.

Men's 10m Air Rifle - Shooting - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

Tomar won his second medal of the Games, and it is one that would've meant more to him, as the 10m Air Rifle isn't even his most-prefered event. He eventually won the bronze medal after beating compatriot Rudrankksh Patil in a shoot-off.

Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team - Shooting - Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh, Anish Bhanwala

Vijayveer Sidhu's second phase catapulted him from 16th to 6th, but Anish Bhanwala endured a tough second phase that dropped him from 6th to 21st. However, that was enough for the team to win a bronze medal. They were tied with Indonesia, but won the medal due to hitting more inner tens.

Women's 50m Rifle 3 Position - Shooting - Ashi Chouksey

Chouksey won her third medal of the Asian Games with a bronze, but she will rue her final shot, when she was in command for a silver medal. Instead, she shot an 8.9 to be relegated to third position.

Men's Skeet Team - Shooting - Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Gurjoat Singh Khangura

The Indians put up an incredible performance in the second phase of the event. They finished tied with Kazakhstan in the end, on 355 points (out of a possible 375), but won the bronze medal on the countback.

Men's Trap - Shooting - Kynan Chenai

After qualifying in first place, Kynan Chenai didn't start well in the final, but fought back well through the middle of the competition to win bronze medal.

Women's Team - Squash - Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal Karthik, Tanvi Khanna, Anahat Singh

India's squash team put up a credible fight but lost to Hong Kong in the semifinals by a 1-2 score. Earlier, India won their ties against Pakistan, Nepal and Macao by 3-0 margins but suffered a reverse by the same scoreline against heavyweights Malaysia.

Mixed Doubles - Squash - Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh

The young Indian duo began their semifinal really well against their Malaysian opponents, and were two points away from victory in the third game, from where they lose five straight points to lose the semifinal. It was 15-year-old Anahat's second medal of these Asian Games.

Women's 53kg - Wrestling - Antim Panghal

Antim lost in the QF to the invincible champion that is Akari Fujinami, but she later proved too strong for her repechage opponent as she took bronze.

Men's Greco-Roman 87kg - Wrestling - Sunil Kumar

India's first medal in wrestling at the Asian Games came in unfancied Greco-Roman, with Sunil Kumar winning bronze.

Women's 62kg - Wrestling - Sonam Malik

Sonam Malik beat Asian Champion (and 2022 Worlds silver medalist) Long Jia in the bronze medal match

