India at Asian Games: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on October 7, Saturday

India finish a historic Asian Games campaign on Saturday, when their medal tally will officially cross the century mark, even though they are already guaranteed to do so.

The Indian compound archers have a chance to complete a clean sweep of gold medals in the competition, with Jyothi Surekha Vennam in action in the women's individual final against So Chaewon of South Korea (at 6:30 am).

Here's a look at India's schedule for October 7, Saturday.

(Medal events are listed out first. Then the rest chronologically.)

All events on October 7

6:10 am: Archery - Aditi Swami vs Ratih Zilizati Fadhly (Indonesia) in compound women's bronze medal match. Medal rounds to follow.

6:30 am: Archery - Jyothi Surekha Vennam vs So Chaewon (South Korea) in compound women's gold medal match. Medal rounds to follow.

6:30 am: Sports climbing - Shivani Charak and Saniya Shaikh in women's boulder and lead semifinal - boulder and lead. Medal round to follow.

6:30 am onwards: Ju-Jitsu - Uma Reddy vs Sooknatee Suntra (Thailand) in men's 85kg round of 32 match. Medal to follow.

Kiran Kumari vs Khongorzul Bayarmaa (Mongolia) in women's 63kg round of 16 match. Medal to follow.

Amarjeet Singh vs Altangerel Bayarkhuu (Mongolia) in men's 85kg round of 32 match. Medal rounds to follow.

6:55 am: Canoe slalom - Shubham Kewat and Hitesh Kewat in men's kayak semifinal.

7 am: Kabaddi - India vs Chinese Taipei in the women's final.

7:10 am: Archery - Abhishek Verma vs Ojas Deotale in compound men's gold medal match. Medal rounds to follow.

7:30 am onwards: Wrestling - Yash vs Chheang Chhoeun (Cambodia) in men's freestyle round of 16 match. Medal rounds to follow.

Deepak Punia vs Magomed Sharipov (Bahrain) in men's 86kg freestyle qualification round. Medal rounds to follow.

Vicky vs Alisher Yergali (Kazakhstan) in men's 97kg freestyle round of 16 match. Medal rounds to follow.

Sumit vs Aiaal Lazarev (Kyrgyz Republic) in men's 125kg freestyle round of 16 match. Medal rounds to follow.

11:30 am: Cricket - India vs Afghanistan in the men's final

12:30 pm: Kabaddi - India vs Iran in the men's final

12:30 pm: Chess - Men's and women's team round 9.

1:30 pm: Hockey - India vs Japan in women's bronze medal match.

Around 1:30 pm: Badminton - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy vs Choi Solgyu and Kim Wonho (South Korea) in men's doubles gold medal match.

The document will be updated with events as and when they are scheduled.