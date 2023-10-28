India cross 100 at Para Asian Games, here's every medal winner of the record-breaking campaign

Open Extended Reactions

India's para-athletes made history on Saturday as they won their 100th medal of the Hangzhou Para Asian Games with Dilip Mahadu Gavit winning a gold medal in the morning.

The Indian para contingent has hit the 100-medal mark for the first time, making this their most successful Para Asian Games campaign ever. At the time of publishing, India have won 26 golds, 29 silvers and 45 bronze medals. India's previous best was the 72 medals they had won in 2018 [15 golds, 24 silver and 33 bronze medals].

What makes this achievement so special is that India's para-athletes have emulated their compatriots in going past the 100 medal mark at the Asian Games.

Here is the complete list of every single Indian para athlete who won a medal at the Asian Para Games -

India's current official medal count: 100 (full list below this)

FULL LIST OF MEDAL WINNERS:

GOLDS

Sumit Antil [Men's Javelin, F64] - WORLD RECORD

Reigning Paralympics champion Sumit Antil won gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games javelin throw F64 event in style with a new world record of 73.29m. He broke his previous world record of 70.83m, which he had thrown while winning gold at the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris earlier this year.

Sundar Singh Gurjar [Men's Javelin, F46] - WORLD RECORD

Sundar set a new world record enroute his victory at the Games. He threw the spear 68.60m to go past the earlier world record of 67.79m.

Sheetal Devi [Archery, Women's Compound Open]

Sheetal, all of 16, is the only current female international archer to shoot with her feet. She won her third medal of the Games after partnering Rakesh Kumar to bag gold in the compound mixed team event and a silver in the women's compound doubles along with Sarita.

Pramod Bhagat [Badminton, Men's Singles SL3]

The defending Asian champion and reigning Paralympic champion beat his countryman Nitesh Kumar to the title. Pramod, a two-time world champion, remains India's best-ever para badminton player.

Avani Lekhara [Para Shooting, Women's R2 10m Air Rifle Stand - SH1]

The Paralympic champion added an Asian medal to her list of achievements as she recorded a new Asian Para Games record of 249.6 to take home the top prize.

Prachi Yadav [Para Canoe - Women's KL2]

Prachi won her second medal of the Asian Para Games, this time a gold, on the second day of the Games. She had won silver on the opening day. She also became the first Indian to win a para canoe gold in the Asian Para Games.

Dharmaraj Solairaj [Men's Long Jump, T64]

He created a new Asian and Para Games record of 6.80m to take top honours.

Nishad Kumar [Men's High Jump - T47]

Nishad won his career's first major gold medal at the Para Asian Games. He had won silver at the Tokyo Paralympics as well as the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships.

Haney [Men's Javelin, F37]

Another fine talent in men's para javelin, Haney threw an Asian Games record distance of 55.97m to win his first major medal.

Suhas Yathiraj [Badminton, Men's Singles SL4]

Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Suhas bettered his bronze from 2018 by winning gold in the men's SL4 final.

Ankur Dhama [Men's 1500m, T11]

Ankur became the first Indian to win two gold medals in a single edition of the Asian Para Games: he clinched the yellow metal in the men's T11 1500m race on Wednesday as well as the T11 5000m gold medal on Tuesday.

Ankur Dhama [Men's 5000m - T11]

This was the first of two gold medals Ankur would win at the Games.

Sidhartha Babu [Shooting, R6 Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1]

He won gold by securing an Asian Para Games Record score of 247.7.

Rakshita Raju [Women's 1500m, T11]

Rakshita successfully defended her women's 1500m [T11] title at the Para Asian Games.

Neeraj Yadav [Men's Discus Throw - F54/55/56]

Neeraj set a new Asian record of 38.56m enroute his triumph.

Sachin Khilari [Men's Shot Put, F46]

Sachin threw the iron ball for an Asian Games record of 16.03m.

Pranav Soorma [Men's Club Throw - F51]

India completed a clean sweep of the podium in the men's club throw [F51] and Pranav took top honours with a Games Record throw of 30.01m.

Shailesh Kumar [Men's High Jump - T63]

Shailesh bagged the yellow metal with a new Games record of 1.82m.

Deepthi Jeevanji [Women's 400m - T20]

She won gold with a new Para Asian Games record timing of 56.69s.

Raman Sharma [Men's 1500m, T38]

Thulasimathi Murugesan [Badminton, Women's Singles SU5]

Praveen Kumar [Men's High Jump - T64]

Nitesh Kumar and Tarun Dhillon [Badminton, Men's Doubles SL3/SL4]

Nimisha [Women's Long Jump, T47]

Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar [Archery, Mixed Team Compound Open]

Dilip Mahadu Gavit [Men's 400m - T47]

SILVERS

Prachi Yadav [Para Canoe - Women's VL2]

Prachi's silver medal in the Women's VL2 Para Canoeing event made her India's first medallist of the Para Asian Games.

Krishna Nagar [Badminton, Men's Singles SH6]

The Paralympics gold medallist won silver here after losing to Hong Kong's Kai Man Chu in the finals of the SH6 category.

Rudransh Khandelwal [Para Shooting, Mixed 50m Pistol - SH1]

The 16-year-old won India's first para-shooting medal of the Games. The silver here caps off a brilliant year for Rudransh, which also saw him win gold at the World Shooting Para Sport World Cup.

Rudransh Khandelwal [Para Shooting, P1 Men's 10m Air Pistol]

This was the teenager's second medal of the Games.

Simran [Women's 100m - T12]

Simran [Women's 200m - T12]

Simran did the silver double at the Asian Para Games by finishing second in the women's 100m as well as 200m in the T12 classification.

Mariyappan Thangavelu [Men's High Jump - T63]

Mariyappan, a two-time Paralympics medallist, won silver with a season's Best jump of 1.80m.

Monu Ghangas [Men's Discus Throw - F11]

Monu produced his personal best of 37.87m to clinch his second medal of the Games.

Ajay Kumar [Men's 400m - T64]

Nitesh Kumar [Badminton, Men's Singles SL6]

Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jhadav [Women's Shot Put, F34]

Ravi Rongali [Men's Shot Put - F40]

Rakesh Kumar [Archery, Men's Individual Compound]

Pooja [Women's Discus Throw, F54/55]

Sheetal Devi and Sarita [Para Archery, Women's Doubles Compound - Open]

Dharambir [Men's Club Throw - F51]

Pradeep Kumar [Men's Javelin, F54]

Zainab Khatoon [Para Powerlifting, Women's 61kg]

Rinku Hooda [Men's Javelin, F46]

Yogesh Kathuniya [Men's Discus Throw - F54/55/56]

Parmod [Men's 1500m - T46]

Raj Kumar and Chirag Baretha [Badminton, Men's Doubles SU5]

Sharath Shankarappa Makanahalli [Men's 1500m, T13]

Lalitha Killaka [Women's 1500m, T11]

Manasi Joshi and Thulasimathi Murugesan [Badminton, Women's Doubles SL3-SU5]

Rakesh Kumar and Suraj Singh [Para Archery, Men's Doubles Compound - Open]

Soman Rana [Men's Shot Put, F56/57]

Kapil Parmar [Men's Judo - 60kg J1]

Ram Pal [Men's High Jump - T47]

BRONZES

Ekta Bhyan [Women's Club Throw - F32/51]

One of India's most distinguished para-athletes, Ekta finished with a bronze at the 2022 Games. She had won gold in 2018 and recently bagged bronze at the Para World Athletics Championships.

Bhavina Patel [Table Tennis, Women's Singles Class 4]

The Paralympics silver medallist won a bronze at the Asian Games. She also won silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Nithya Sre [Badminton, Women's Singles SH6]

Nithya clinched India's 73rd medal of the Games, which meant this was officially India's most successful Para Asian Games campaign.

Narayan Thakur [Men's 200m, T35]

Narayan Thakur [Men's 100m - T35]

Narayan was among the select group of Indian athletes who won multiple medals at the 2022 Asian Para Games.

Manasi Joshi [Badminton, Women's Singles SL3]

The former world champion lost to Indonesia's Syakuroh Qonitah and picked up the bronze medal.

Aruna Tanwar [Taekwondo - Women's 47kg K44]

Aruna won India's first-ever para taekwondo medal at the Asian Para Games.

Manish Kaurav [Para Canoe - Men's KL3]

Gajendra Singh [Para Canoe - Men's VL2]

Pushpendra [Men's Javelin, F64]

Ajeet Singh [Men's Javelin, F46]

Unni Renu [Men's High Jump - T64]

Manisha Ramadass and Pramod Bhagat [Badminton Mixed Doubles, SL3-SU5]

Sukant Kadam [Badminton, Men's Singles SL4]

Manisha Ramadass [Badminton, Women's Singles SU5]

Sivarajan Solaimalai and Krishna Nagar [Badminton, Men's Doubles SH6]

Manisha Ramadass and Mandeep Kaur [Badminton, Women's Doubles SL3/SU5]

Shreyansh Trivedi [Men's 200m, T37]

Shreyansh Trivedi [Men's 100m, T37]

Rohit Kumar [Men's Shot Put, F46]

Laxit [Men's Javelin, F54]

Thulasimathi Murugesan and Nitesh Kumar [Badminton Mixed Doubles, SL3-SU5]

Nithya Sre and Sivarajan Solaimalai [Badminton, Mixed Doubles SH6]

Nithya Sre and Rachana Patel [Badminton, Women's Doubles SH6]

Harvinder Singh and Sahil [Para Archery, Men's Doubles Recurve - Open]

Adil Mohamed and Naveen Dalal [Archery, Men's Doubles W1 Open]

Monu Ghangas [Men's Shot Put - F11]

Muthuraja [Men's Shot Put, F55]

Muthuraja [Men's Discus Throw - F54/55/56]

Sandeep Dangi [Table Tennis, Men's Singles Class 1]

Amit Saroha [Men's Club Throw - F51]

Mandeep Kaur [Badminton, Women's Singles SL3]

Lakshmi [Women's Discus Throw, F37/38]

Vaishnavi Puneyani [Badminton, Women's Singles SL4]

Raj Kumari [Powerlifting, Women's 61kg]

Kokila [Judo - Women's 48kg J2]

Rakesh Bhaira [Men's 1500m - T46]

Manu [Men's Shot Put, F37]

Balwant Singh Rawat [Men's 1500m, T13]

Hotozhe Dena Hokato [Men's Shot Put, F56/57]

Ashok [Powerlifting - Men's 65kg]

Himanshi Rathi [Chess, Women's Standard]

Suyash Jadhav [Swimming, Men's 50M Butterfly S7]

Manish Narwal [Shooting, P1 Men's 10m Air Pistol]

Francis Rubina [Shooting, P2 - Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1]

FULL MEDAL TALLY