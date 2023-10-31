Pat McAfee breaks down Taylor Swift's international tour and whether it will affect the Chiefs moving forward. (1:19)

Alvin Kamara, once again, stood on top of the tree as the standout African NFL performer in Week 8, scoring two touchdowns for the New Orleans Saints in their 38-27 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Justin Madubuike ran him close as he continued his career standout season. The Ravens extended their margin at the top of the AFC North with a win over the Arizona Cardinals.

While the Ravens are making a case for themselves as Super Bowl contenders, the Jacksonville Jaguars are looking every bit as strong with five straight wins. Foyesade Oluokun was once again among their top performers in their win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Elsewhere, there were crucial contributions from Jaxon Smith-Njigba, David Njoku, Paulson Adebo, Yaya Diaby and Brandon Aiyuk.

African Player of the Week: Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints)

Kamara, whose mother is from Liberia, scored two touchdowns for the Saints in a crucial win, which kept the pressure on the Atlanta Falcons on top of the NFC South.

The first came late in the first quarter, and it was the Colts who led the game 7-0 at that point. Derek Carr picked out Kamara, who gave the perfect response.

Alvin Kamara's two touchdowns against the Colts helped the Saints to a 38-27 win in week 8, taking the Saints to 4-4. Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The game remained tight until the closing stages, but Kamara would show up with another decisive play as he finished off a seven-play 71-yard drive with yet another touchdown in the dying moments of the third quarter. As a result, the Saints went 28-20 up and gained control of the contest.

Kamara finished with a total 110 yards - 59 rushing and 51 receiving. The former University of Tennessee running back has had a career full of highs and lows, but the 2017 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year has matured into a solid leader.

The Saints are 4-4 now, with Kamara helping them recover from a 31-24 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars, in which he was also their best player.

African Moment of the Week: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seattle Seahawks)

JSN, whose grandparents are from Sierra Leone, with his grandfather coming to the United States in the 1970s, had the key play of the week for an African player - the winning touchdown for the Seattle Seahawks against the Cleveland Browns in a 24-20 victory.

With the Seahawks trailing 20-17, Smith-Njigba combined with quarterback Geno Smith for a nine-yard catch and run, going over for the touchdown with 38 seconds remaining on the clock in the fourth quarter.

Smith-Njigba has scored touchdowns in back-to-back games for the Seahawks, who are 5-2 and top of the NFC West.

It was one of three receptions for a total of 36 yards from the 21-year-old rookie wide receiver from Dallas, who spent three college seasons at Ohio State. Given his age - nevermind the fact that he spent much of the final year of his college career dealing with a hamstring injury - it is remarkable how much he has already achieved.

Honorable Mentions:

Madubuike picked up a sack against the Cardinals, but really, he should have had two and his influence on the team went well beyond one pivotal moment.

Madubuike, who is the son of Nigerian immigrants, set the tone for the game early in the first quarter with what appeared to be a sack on Joshua Dobbs. However, illegal contact was, somewhat controversially, called on Kyle Hamilton.

The 25-year-old from Texas A&M, who is in his contract season, worked tirelessly in the background for most of the game, leading the team with five pressures and making crucial stops.

In the fourth quarter, he finally got his sack, peeling through the Cardinals defense and spinning round to get his man.

The Ravens emerged 31-24 victors, picking up their third straight win and their sixth of the season. Given quarterback Lamar Jackson's form as the leader of the offense, Madubuike has every right to hope that his defensive efforts will lead to more than mere plaudits by the end of the season.

Cardinals QB Josh Dobbs had a torrid time against Ravens pass rusher Justin Madubuike in week 8. Norm Hall/Getty Images

David Njoku answered his critics with a touchdown of his own in the Seahawks v Browns game and was unfortunate to end up on the losing side.

His fellow Nigerian-American, Foyesade Oluokun, led the Jaguars defense in their 20-10 win over the Steelers and made 11 tackles and a forced fumble.

Their compatriot, Bobby Okereke, made nine tackles in the New York derby for the Giants against the Jets, but ended up on the losing side 13-10.

Another player with Nigerian roots, wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, scored a touchdown for the Tennessee Titans in their 28-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Yaya Diaby, whose parents are from Guinea, made a sack for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Buffalo Bills, but also ended up on the losing side 24-18.

Paulson Adebo, the son of first-generation immigrants from Benin, made an interception for the New Orleans Saints against the Indianapolis Colts in the same game which saw Kamara score two touchdowns.

Brandon Aiyuk did his best with five receptions for 109 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals, but could not prevent the struggling San Francisco 49ers from losing 31-17.

African-born player watch:

Although the Atlanta Falcons ended up losing a narrow contest 28-23 to the Tennessee Titans, there was cause for celebration as Cameroon-born linebacker Arnold Ebiketie made a sack.

Zimbabwe's Nate Landman did his best, too, with eight tackles, while David Onyemata picked up three, but it was ultimately in vain.

Guinea-born Liberian Kwity Paye made six tackles for the Indianapolis Colts against the New Orleans Saints, while Nigeria-born Samson Ebukam made four, but it was Kamara and Adebo who came away with victory.

At least Ivorian Kader Kohou's strong game for the Miami Dolphins led to the victory as he was one of four players on his team to pick up a pass defended in their 31-17 win over the New England Patriots.

