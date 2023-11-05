'I know I'm better than everyone else' - the mentality behind Pramod Bhagat's remarkable success

Open Extended Reactions

It's the gold medal match of the 2023 Asian Para Games SL3 singles badminton event and defending champion Pramod Bhagat is trailing 13-18 in the third and decisive game. He and compatriot Nitesh Kumar have been at it for almost an hour, and it would have been natural to allow the game to slip away, allow the aching muscles and the weary mind to take over. Except that's not how Pramod Bhagat became who he is: Paralympic gold-medalist, six-time world champion, the most decorated badminton player India has ever seen. A few minutes later he'd take the game 21-19 to seal a second Para Asian gold.

"I never thought I'd lose, not at any point" he says, talking to ESPN a week after the end of another successful Asiad where he won one gold and two bronzes. "Of course, at the Asiad I thought that this lead is big, that anything can happen, but [Nitesh] made a couple of mistakes and then I was sure that I will win."

"I know I'm better than everyone else, I truly believe it," he says without a hint of arrogance. "This is from the start... since I started playing in my childhood. Even then I thought I was the best. My papa (father) used to say, 'you're the most special, you're the strongest, what you can do no one else can', and it's something I still think."

"I believe that if you don't keep yourself positive, nothing positive will happen to you." When he twisted his ankle "slightly" a week before the Tokyo Paralympics, for instance, he didn't panic. "I just thought that before something very good happens, something a little bad should happen - and now that my ankle twisted, I was definitely going to win."

That outlook, says Bhagat, is his biggest strength. At age five, he'd contracted Polio and it had affected his left leg, impacting its functioning severely. But he hadn't allowed it to slow him down when growing up. He played cricket, like most Indian kids, before a newly constructed badminton court in his neighbourhood attracted his attention. "It was smaller," he says with a laugh, "and I thought I won't have to run as much." He was scared initially, the technique of the sport was alien to him, the court was cement, and he feared falling on it.

Once he overcame his fear, the rise was steady. He would play district and state tournaments against able-bodied opponents, going into matches believing he was better. "I was the only one with this 'condition'," he says, "but I never thought I was any different from them."

It was at a state meet that he met his first professional coach, Shiba Prasad Das, and it was Das who introduced him to para-badminton, a sport he didn't even know existed till then.

"I used to play in slippers, but then I saw there are modified shoes, prosthetics... there are so many things that I can use for my body. I had customized shoes made, and I loved it. Then I kept trying new things that would help my foot, including prosthetics which I wear till now. It's not like I can't walk without it, but this helps me in-game, in movement," he says.

Das was a major help not just in introducing Bhagat to para-sports but also in helping him sustain his early career in it. "When I started professionally, I thought there's no way I can do this, there's no way I can afford these expenses, but coach said you play... finance we'll see. He helped me in the initial years in a big way, till the government also started aiding with the financial commitments." Das remains Bhagat's personal coach.

"I never thought of making a career out of this," says Bhagat. "I started it out as a hobby... then my vision became play well, get a government job and live happily. That was our dream in those days." But Das' vision and Bhagat's combination of determination and talent meant the aim was set far higher.

Bhagat's rise has also come with a growth in interest in the sport in India. He credits Saina Nehwal's pathbreaking 2012 Olympics medal with giving a boost to badminton in the country, one that's been sustained by PV Sindhu's success in 2016 and 2021.

"I never thought of making a career out of this," says Bhagat. Pramod Bhagat Tokyo Paralympics badminton men's singles SL3 semifinal

"Zameen-aasmaan ka farak hain (the difference is sky and earth)," he says when talking about how conditions were when he started and what they are now. "When I became the youngest world champion in 2009, I had hoped that when we return to India from South Korea, we will be felicitated and that there'll be lots of public waiting to greet us; lots of such thoughts ran through my mind," he says.

But when we landed, we had our [association] officials greet us with a plate as a felicitation and that's it... look at the state of it today. Government officials and fans come to greet us at the airport, we meet ministers, we met the Prime Minister, [Odisha state athletes] met the Odisha Chief Minister."

"From 2009 to 2023 there have been a lot of changes... facilities and equipment have improved and increased, we come under TOPS scheme, Khelo India is a good step, there are foreign training trips that are being planned, there are cash incentives and cash awards. These are what help athletes grow," he says. "When I started out, we didn't even have cash awards. We used to play outdoors on cement courts when I started out... This is like an overview of the changes, but there's a lot more that's happened. Like now they don't ask 'are you a para-athlete? Oh ho!' they just say 'oh, you're a sportsperson, great.'"

A benefit for this is improved training programmes; for example, Bhagat and his teammates plan to go to Paris a few months next year ahead of the Paralympics to help them acclimatize, just like he had said before going to Tokyo and winning gold. "I'll definitely bring back gold from Paris... and I'll start training accordingly." Positive thinking that's backed by hard work and dedication is a formula that's not failed him yet.

Right now, though, it's time to celebrate, to enjoy. "Now that the Asian Games is just over, I'll celebrate this medal for a bit... an Asian Games medal is big, and it's a must that we live every moment. If we leave one moment and immediately chase another, then I feel we aren't doing justice to it."